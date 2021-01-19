Ohio State Buckeyes: Defensive tackles taking opportunity for extra year

Ohio State lost a defensive tackle early to the NFL Draft on Monday and got two back Tuesday.
All-American Haskell Garrett revealed via a video on social media he intends to take advantage of the NCAA granting all players an extra year of eligibility as a result of the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on college sports over the past year.
Citing “a lot to prove to my coaches my teammates and myself,” Antuwan Jackson announced earlier in the day he will be back as well.
Jackson, who received a degree in human development and family science almost two years ago, was one of the top prospects in the 2016 recruiting class when he chose Auburn over Ohio State and others.
The Ellenwood, Ga., native transferred to Blinn Junior College after a season then chose Ohio State to continue his career at the FBS level in 2018.
He has played 24 games for the Buckeyes and logged 25 tackles.
Jackson had a season-high five tackles, including a sack, against Alabama when starting nose tackle Tommy Togiai was unavailable.
Togiai, a junior, announced Monday he is entering the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining, but Garrett, Jackson and senior-to-be Jarron Cage will give defensive line coach Larry Johnson three veterans to build his next tackle depth chart around.
“First I want to start off by thanking God for putting me in this position,” Jackson wrote in a social media post.
“I also want to thank Coach Johnson for believing in me and giving me another chance to play for this university. I know my journey didn’t start at Ohio State, but choosing to play here was definitely my best decision. Playing here for the past three years has given me memories I’ll cherish forever. I still have a lot to prove to my coaches, my teammates and myself. So with that being said, I will return to The Ohio State University for another season.”
At end, Ohio State is set to return Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison while senior Jonathon Cooper is off to the NFL.
Behind them are young ends Noah Potter, Cormontae Hamilton and Darrion Henry-Young returning with Jaden McKenzie, Ty Hamilton and Jacolbe Cowan at tackle.
The Buckeyes are also set to add freshmen Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams from the 2021 class.
Sawyer, an end from Pickerington North, is the top player in Ohio and No. 4 player nationally in his class.