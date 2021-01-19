Ohio State Buckeyes: Defensive tackles taking opportunity for extra year

He has played 24 games for the Buckeyes and logged 25 tackles.

Jackson had a season-high five tackles, including a sack, against Alabama when starting nose tackle Tommy Togiai was unavailable.

Togiai, a junior, announced Monday he is entering the NFL Draft with a year of eligibility remaining, but Garrett, Jackson and senior-to-be Jarron Cage will give defensive line coach Larry Johnson three veterans to build his next tackle depth chart around.

“First I want to start off by thanking God for putting me in this position,” Jackson wrote in a social media post.

“I also want to thank Coach Johnson for believing in me and giving me another chance to play for this university. I know my journey didn’t start at Ohio State, but choosing to play here was definitely my best decision. Playing here for the past three years has given me memories I’ll cherish forever. I still have a lot to prove to my coaches, my teammates and myself. So with that being said, I will return to The Ohio State University for another season.”

At end, Ohio State is set to return Tyreke Smith and Zach Harrison while senior Jonathon Cooper is off to the NFL.

Behind them are young ends Noah Potter, Cormontae Hamilton and Darrion Henry-Young returning with Jaden McKenzie, Ty Hamilton and Jacolbe Cowan at tackle.

The Buckeyes are also set to add freshmen Jack Sawyer, Mike Hall and Tyleik Williams from the 2021 class.

Sawyer, an end from Pickerington North, is the top player in Ohio and No. 4 player nationally in his class.