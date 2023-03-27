Ohio State Buckeyes: Brothers from Division I state champs verbally commit

Ohio State’s 2024 recruiting class took two steps forward Monday with the verbal commitments of Deontae and Devontae Armstrong.
The two brothers are both four-star offensive lineman for two-time Ohio Division I state champion Lakewood St. Edward, and their commitments give the Buckeyes three in-state verbals for the 2024 class along with Marc Nave of Toledo Central Catholic.
“It’s surreal,” Deontae Armstrong told 247Sports.com. “Building a relationship over time, taking the visits to Ohio State, getting a feel for things, and now the opportunity.”
The brothers revealed their decision less than a week after fellow St. Ed offensive lineman Ben Roebuck committed to Michigan.
Deontae Armstrong is the No. 9 player in Ohio per 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 25 offensive tackle prospect in the country.
Devontae is ranked 13th in the state and regarded as the No. 23 interior offensive line prospect in the country while Roebuck is No. 15 in the state and No. 31 nationally at tackle.
St. Edward has been an Ohio powerhouse for many years, but Ohio State has only signed four players from the program in the past 30 years: defensive lineman Rodney Bailey, offensive lineman Alex Boone, safety Nate Oliver and receiver Alex Stump.
Ohio State has six verbal commitments from the current junior class: the Armstrongs, Nave, Sunbury (Ohio) Big Walnut linebacker Garrett Stover, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep receiver Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, an offensive lineman from New Palestine, Ind.
The class was ranked 15th in the nation prior to the latest verbals.
Nave is a three-star prospect ranked 18th in Ohio and No. 31 among interior linemen while Moore is a four-star who is fourth among interior linemen.
