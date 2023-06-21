Ohio State Buckeyes: Bellefontaine QB getting close to college decision

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s high school seven on seven football competition brought some of the best-known programs from Ohio and beyond to Columbus on Wednesday.

And maybe the Buckeyes’ future quarterback.

For the second straight year, Tavien St. Clair and Bellefontaine took part in the competition.

This time, though, St. Clair slung the ball around the practice fields at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center with an Ohio State scholarship offer attached to his name.

“It adds more confidence for sure,” he said. “It’s kind of hard not to have confidence when you have an Ohio State offer, but last year it was more trying to prove myself a lot and now I don’t feel like I have to necessarily prove myself. Just be the best I can be.”

At this point, he is a four-star prospect and the No. 13 quarterback in the class of 2025 according to 247Sports.

He recently added offers from Michigan, LSU and Alabama but said he could shut down his recruiting in the next month or so.

“I think it will be soon,” he said. “I’m kind of ready to start building the class around me and really be the focal point for a school. So I think sometime soon.”

Here’s more of what he had to say Wednesday between games: