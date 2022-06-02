Ohio State Buckeyes: Alter grad Nick Mangold going into Jets’ ring of honor

Mangold spent all 11 of his NFL seasons with the Jets and was named to the All-Pro first team twice.

Mangold was a multi-sport start at Alter and helped the Buckeyes to a national championship as a freshman in 2002 before spending three seasons as Ohio State’s starting center.

He was an All-American his senior season, and the Jets drafted him in the first round in the spring of 2006.

Mangold played in 42 games at Ohio State and started 164 games at center for the Jets.

Last year, the seven-time Pro Bowler was among nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Jets plan to honor Mangold on Sept. 25 when they host the Bengals at MetLIfe Stadium while the other two will be honored at separate games later in the season.