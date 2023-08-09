BreakingNews
Issue 1 solidly rejected; what does that mean for November abortion vote?

Ohio State Buckeyes: A.D. Gene Smith announces plans to retire

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Credit: Marcus Hartman

Sports
By
23 minutes ago
X

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Department of Athletics will be under new direction next year.

Gene Smith, who took over Buckeye sports in 2005, announced Wednesday morning he intends to retire at the end of June next year.

That is also when the Big Ten is set to enter a new era with the addition of USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

In Other News
1
26th annual Skyline Chili Crosstown Showdown schedule announced
2
‘It was wild’: One of newest Bengals recounts practice brawl last year...
3
McCoy: Late HR lifts Marlins past Reds
4
Browns DEs Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas both undergo knee surgeries, will...
5
Ohio State football: Legacy defender could unlock long-sought...

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top