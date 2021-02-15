Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes remain No. 4 in AP poll

Ohio State remains No. 4 in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll with a month left until the NCAA Tournament.
The Buckeyes entered the top 10 at No. 7 on Feb. 1 and moved up to fourth last week.
They have won six in a row and climbed to third place in the Big Ten standings behind first-place Michigan and second-place Illinois.
The Wolverines are ranked No. 3 in the nation while the Fighting Illini are No. 5.
Iowa is ranked 11th and Wisconsin No. 21 to give the Big Ten five ranked teams.
Also receiving votes are Rutgers and Purdue.
Wright State also received one point in the poll this week after the Raiders moved into a tie for first place in the Horizon League over the weekend.
Undefeated Gonzaga is No. 1 followed by Baylor, who is also unbeaten.
Ohio State is scheduled to play at Penn State at 8 p.m. on Thursday and return home to play Michigan at 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Buckeyes then go to Michigan State on Feb. 25 before closing out the regular season at home against Iowa on Feb. 28 and Illinois on March 6.