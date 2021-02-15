Ohio State Basketball: Buckeyes remain No. 4 in AP poll

Also receiving votes are Rutgers and Purdue.

Wright State also received one point in the poll this week after the Raiders moved into a tie for first place in the Horizon League over the weekend.

Explore WSU takes 2 from Milwaukee

Undefeated Gonzaga is No. 1 followed by Baylor, who is also unbeaten.

Ohio State is scheduled to play at Penn State at 8 p.m. on Thursday and return home to play Michigan at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Buckeyes then go to Michigan State on Feb. 25 before closing out the regular season at home against Iowa on Feb. 28 and Illinois on March 6.