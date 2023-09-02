Ohio State at Indiana: What to know about Saturday’s season opener

Who: No. 3 Ohio State at Indiana

When: 3:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Ind.

TV/Radio: CBS/1410

Series history: Ohio State leads 79-12-5. The Buckeyes have won 28 in a row against the Hoosiers and last lost to them in 1988. That is the longest winning streak in any active series in Division I FBS college football.

Last meeting: C.J. Stroud completed 17 of 28 passes for 297 yards and five touchdowns while reserve Kyle McCord completed both of his tries in garbage time for a total of 25 yards as the Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers 54-10 last November. Miyan Williams and Dallan Hayden both ran for over 100 yards for the Buckeyes.

Coaches: Ohio State’s Ryan Day is 45-6 in four seasons, including 32–3 in the Big Ten. Tom Allen is 30-40 in seven seasons at Indiana.

Ohio State notes: The Buckeyes are set to begin their 134th season of football and 111th season of Big Ten football…Ohio State has four players from Indiana: Defensive linemen Caden Curry (Greenwood) and Josh Mickens (Indianapolis) and offensive linemen Josh Fryar (Beech Grove) and Zen Michalski (Floyds Knob)… Ohio State has won 23 consecutive season-opening games and 42 of its last 44… Ohio State is 27-3-1 in Bloomington… The Buckeyes have opened the season with a Big Ten opponent 15 times and won all 15 games, most recently at Minnesota in 2021… Ohio State is second all-time with 953 Division I victories and has the highest overall winning percentage (.733)… Offensive line coach Justin Frye also is an Indiana native and played offensive line for the Hoosiers from 2002-06.

Indiana notes: The Hoosiers are coming off consecutive losing seasons after posting back to back winning seasons… Phil Steele projects Indiana to finish last in the Big Ten East and ranked the Hoosiers 86th in his preseason power poll… Indiana has 48 newcomers on its roster, including 36 scholarship players, and returns only eight starters from last season… 24 members of the roster are transfers from the past year… Indiana has six players from Ohio: quarterback Broc Lowry (Canfield), linebacker Isaiah Jones (London), offensive lineman Zach Carpenter (Cincinnati Moeller), offensive lineman Carter Smith (Olentangy Liberty), tight end Brody Foley (Cincinnati Anderson) and long snapper Sean Wracher (Cleveland St. Ignatius).

Quoted: Allen on Day’s tenure at Ohio State: “It amazes me, sometimes when you hear people’s comment and whatever, and all he does is win a lot. You just go through, and you study what they’ve done offensively, it’s impressive. And the way they continue to recruit. He was obviously given a great situation without question, but that’s hard to take it and elevate it. They were one makable field goal away from playing for a National Championship. I have a ton of respect for him. He’s done a helluva job there. I think he’s a first-class person. I think he cares about his players. I think he does it the right way. I just think he’s special, I really do. So, yeah, a lot of respect from my end for him and the way he does.”

Next week: The Buckeyes will come home to face Youngstown State at noon next Saturday. Indiana will play Indiana State at 7 p.m. Friday.

Prediction: Ohio State 38, Indiana 3