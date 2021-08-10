Ohio State announces mask policy, other changes for football game days

At the game, attendees will not be required to mask at entry gates, in the concourse, at concession stands or in their seats.

Everyone using public transportation also must wear masks, and those who are unvaccinated are required to wear masks outdoors when they cannot maintain social distance.

Many other policies and procedures for game days were also revealed Tuesday afternoon.

While the university previously announced all tickets will be digital and accessed via mobile devices*, it revealed Tuesday no cash will be accepted for concessions, programs or merchandise, either. Fans will be able to use a credit or debit card or Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Parking will also be cashless with fans being able to access their pass via mobile device and scanning a QR code upon arriving at a their lot.

At the game, all fans will be required to pass through a metal detector, and all will scan their own ticket (on their phone) at one of 120 ticket pedestals.

Ohio State recommends using the new version of its official app to access tickets and parking passes.

That is available both to Apple and Google Play users at those respective online app stores.

Fans can also order concessions, map the venue and get free live game audio via the app.

*The department does plan to make tickets available for fans without smart phones, but it has not released the specific details yet.