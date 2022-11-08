journal-news logo
Ohio at Miami: What you need to know about Tuesday’s game

Sports
By Mark Schmetzer, Contributing Writer
1 hour ago

Who: Ohio (6-3, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) at Miami (4-5, 2-3 MAC).

When: 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Where: Yager Stadium (24,286), Oxford.

Television/Radio: ESPN2/980, 1450

Series: Miami leads, 54-41-2, including 32-15-2 in Oxford.

Last meeting: Miami scored all of its points after halftime, but Ohio held on for a 35-33 win at Athens. Brett Gabbert threw for 492 yards and wide receiver Jack Sorenson set a program record with 285 receiving yards.

Coaches: Miami’s Chuck Martin is 43-57 in nine seasons at Miami and 117-63 in 15 overall season; Ohio’s Tim Albin is 9-12 in two seasons at Ohio and 34-20 in five seasons overall.

Ohio: Rushing – 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt-freshman RB Sieh Bangura, 167 carries, 495 yards, 7 TD; Passing – 6-5, 216-pound redshirt-junior QB Kurtis Rourke, 207-of-302, 21 TD, 4 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 185-pound graduate-student WR Sam Wiglusz, 55 catches, 710 yards, 9 TD; Tackles – 6-foot, 230-pound redshirt-senior LB Keye Thompson, 75 tackles, 35 solo. 5-foot-10, 205-pound sixth-year senior RB Jake Neatherton (Miamisburg), 6-1, 236-pound redshirt-senior DE Jack McCrory (Springfield Shawnee), 6-3, 295-pound redshirt-freshman OL Kaden Rogers (Ross) and 6-5, 225 freshman tight end Kyle Fullam (Butler) are area players on Ohio roster.

Miami: Rushing – 5-foot-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 100 carries, 428 yards, 2 TD; Passing – 6-foot, 205 fourth-year junior QB Brett Gabbert, 54-of-89, 572 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 33 catches, 444 yards, 4 TD; Tackles: 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 80 tackles, 33 solo.

Next game: Ohio is scheduled to play at Ball State on November 15 at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Miami is due to travel to DeKalb, Ill., to face Northern Illinois on November 16. Kickoff is scheduled for either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

Albin on facing arch-rival Miami right after an emotional win over Buffalo: “I think it’s a great time to be playing who we are right now coming off that big win. You throw the records out, it doesn’t matter what your records are. It’s a great rivalry game. It’s great for the fans, it’s great for our conference. I’m super excited. It’s a mutual respect thing.”

About the Author

Mark Schmetzer
