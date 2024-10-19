Ohio at Miami: 5 things to know about Saturday’s game

Here are five things to know heading into the game:

1. The series

Miami (2-4, 1-1 MAC) and Ohio will play for the 100th time on Saturday. The RedHawks lead the all-time series 55-42-2 against their rival.

The two programs have faced off every year since 1945 except for 2020 (COVID). This will be just the teams’ second meeting on a Saturday since 2016.

Miami is 2-2 over the past four meetings against the Bobcats, and both times the RedHawks beat Ohio they went on to win a MAC Championship (2019, 2023).

2. Scouting the Ohio Bobcats

Ohio (4-2, 2-0 MAC) is coming off a 27-25 win over Central Michigan.

Dual-threat quarterback Parker Navarro has thrown for 898 yards and five touchdowns and has added 396 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

“Tremendously mobile,” Martin said of Navarro. “He can run. He’s fast. He’s twitchy. He’s athletic. He loves to run. He loves to scramble.”

Defensively, Blake Leake is tops on the team with 43 tackles, while Bradley Waver is second in the MAC with 4.0 sacks.

3. RedHawks versus Bobcats

Brett Gabbert has completed 62 of 99 passes for 885 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions in three career starts against Ohio. He threw for a career-best 492 yards and five touchdowns back in 2021 in Athens.

Matt Salopek has 34 career tackles to go along with 2.5 tackles for loss and half a sack in three starts against Ohio. Last season he recorded 14 stops in the victory at OU.

4. Martin approaching a milestone

Martin is one win away from cementing himself into Cradle of Coaches history. He has already coached more games (124) than any other Miami coach in program history.

Martin’s 58 wins is one away from tying Randy Walker (59) for the most wins in Miami football.

“I’ve been here a long time,” Martin said jokingly. “That’s probably the biggest thing.

“Pretty cool, would be the second thing for me. I’m a huge football fan. I’m a huge Randy Walker fan. I didn’t really know Randy. I coached against him as an opposing coach, an assistant coach. I knew how his teams were tough.”

Currently in his 11th season at the RedHawks helm, Martin has more wins than Miami coaching legends Terry Hoeppner (48), John Pont (43), Bo Schembechler (40) and Ara Parseghian (39).

5. The injury report

Reggie Virgil took a hard hit while hauling in a touchdown pass at Eastern Michigan last week. He did not return, and Kam Perry and Andre Johnson filled in while he was out.

But Martin said he’s doing well and making strides for an early return.

“We’re hopeful with Reggie,” Martin said at Monday’s weekly press conference. “We’re going through, like everyone, the nice thing is that there’s a protocol in place to when it’s safe to return. We’re hopeful with him.”

Offensive lineman Charlie Nank went down last week as well. Nank, a redshirt junior, has started all six of Miami’s games this season.

“We’re still waiting to see,” Martin said of Nank. “His will be probably harder to get him back after this week. I know in his mind he’ll be back ready for this week. I know the trainer’s minds. … If he’s feeling good enough Saturday by 3:30, we’ll get him out there.”

SATURDAY’S GAME

Ohio at Miami, 3:30 p.m., 980, 1450