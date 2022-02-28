No. 17 Ohio State women defeat MSU, share Big Ten title

Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 19 points. She was 4 for 18 from the field but made all 10 of her free throws. Taiyier Parks scored 15 points off the bench. Tamara Farquhar had 10 points and 22 rebounds. Ten of her rebounds were offensive as Michigan State shot 25% and made only 2 of 15 3-pointers.

Michigan State held the lead for only 1:21, the last time at 51-50 with 3:33 remaining in the fourth quarter. Ohio State then ran off six points on jumpers by Tanaya Beacham and Mikesell and a layup by Sheldon. Leading 56-51 with 2:27 remaining, the Buckeyes did not score again until Michigan State was forced to foul in the final minute.