No. 1 Ohio State will not be fooled by No. 17 Illinois’ 53-point loss to Indiana

Illinois (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) bounced back from the embarrassing loss to Indiana with wins over Southern California and Purdue.

“We need to have our best week of practice all year this week, and play with a ton of energy Saturday,” Day said. “There’s going to be a great atmosphere there. I know that, and our players know that.”

Bielema knows his Illini will be facing an Ohio State team (5-0, 2-0) that has outscored its opponents 187-25 and allowed only two touchdowns, none in the first half. Illinois is a 14.5-point underdog, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.

“I don’t know if we’ve played a game yet where we’ve put it all together for four quarters,” Bielema said. “Now would be a good time to do it.”

Each team has an outstanding quarterback.

Ohio State’s Julian Sayin leads the nation in completion percentage (80.2). He’s 101-of-126 passing for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Illinois’ Luke Altmyer has 12 TD passes and no interceptions. He thrown for 1,573 yards.

“I’ve been in this business a long time,” Bielema said. “I’ve had QBs play in the NFL and are still playing in the NFL. Luke is as good as I’ve ever had.”

No ego, lots of TDs

Illinois receiver Hank Beatty is the only player in the nation with a passing, rushing, receiving and punt return touchdown. He caught five passes for a career-high 186 yards against Purdue and is the Illini’s leading receiver with 569 yards.

The Altmyer-Beatty connection goes beyond the field.

“Hank’s ego is non-existent,” Altmyer said. “He doesn’t boast about or flaunt his abilities. He’s quiet and reserved in the best way possible. He’s everything you want a human being to be.”

Field goals are good and bad

Illinois kicker David Olano has made 10 straight field goals, including a walk-off game winner vs. Southern California. He had five field goals and scored 19 points against Purdue.

“It’s great to kick five field goals, but it’s also not great to kick five field goals,” Bielema said, referencing the Illini’s need to put the ball in the end zone more often against high-scoring Ohio State.

Unselfish receivers

Ohio State’s dangerous receiving corps is led by Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, who have combined for 59 receptions, 898 yards and 10 TDs.

“I can’t say enough about Jeremiah, Carnell, Brandon Inniss and Max Klare,” Day said. “They all want the ball and have expectations. To see unselfishness from guys who just want to win, that’s winning football.”

Historical perspective

It’s been 75 years since a ranked Illinois team played host to a No. 1 team. No. 8 Illinois beat No. 1 Ohio State in 1950. Illinois last hosted the No. 1 team in 2006, when it lost 17-10 to Ohio State. The Illini are 3-13 through the years vs. the top-ranked team, with the last win vs. Ohio State in 2007 in Columbus.

COVID-19 cancellation

This will be the first time Illinois and Ohio State have played since 2017, when the Buckeyes won 52-14 at Ohio Stadium and extended their winning streak against the Illini to nine. A Nov. 28, 2020, game between the teams in Champaign was canceled on the Friday night before the Saturday game because of the COVID-19 pandemic.