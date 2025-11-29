Breaking: No. 1 Ohio State beats No. 15-ranked Michigan 27-9, sets up game with No. 2 Indiana for B10 title

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, center, celebrates near tight ends Will Kacmarek, left, and Bennett Christian after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Sports
By Larry Lage – Associated Press
9 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Julian Sayin threw three touchdown passes, including a 35-yarder to Jeremiah Smith on a fourth down in the second quarter, and No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 15 Michigan 27-9 in a dominant performance on Saturday.

The defending national champion Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten, No. 1 CFP) likely earned a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. They can keep their top seed with a win against No. 2 Indiana (12-0, 9-0, No. 2 CFP) in the conference championship game Saturday night in Indianapolis.

Ryan Day should sleep well, a year after losing The Game when his team was favored by about three touchdowns. The upset extended his losing streak in the series to four games and sparked speculation he might also lose his job.

The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2) started strong with two field goals and an interception on the first three possessions of the game, but couldn’t generate pressure when Ohio State wanted to pass.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, left, catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Just Sayin.

After throwing an interception on his second snap, the redshirt freshman took advantage of the time and space he had to throw.

Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, left, catches a pass for a touchdown against Michigan defensive back Zeke Berry during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Sayin was 6 of 6 for 68 yards with two touchdowns on third and fourth down in the first half, including a 4-yard throw to Brandon Inniss with 16 seconds left that made it 17-9 at the break. He finished 19 of 26 for 233 yards and threw for at least three touchdowns for the sixth time this season.

