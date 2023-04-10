Who could Bengals select in first round of NFL Draft?

Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Mayer might not last to No. 28, but if he’s available, it would be difficult to pass on him. He’s a pure football player who has a great feel as a receiver and knows how to separate. He destroyed opponents in the middle of the field at Notre Dame and would be an excellent target for Joe Burrow. In his final season with the Fighting Irish, Mayer had 67 catches for 809 yards and nine touchdowns.

Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Musgrave is a good athlete who presents mismatch problems for a defense because of his size and speed, he is an above-average run-blocker and has a ton of upside as a pass-catcher despite what his numbers suggest in college. He played just two games in 2022 but turned 11 catches into 169 yards and a touchdown and he came back from injury to play well at the Senior Bowl.

Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Kincaid is an athletic receiver who runs good routes, accelerates away from coverage, brings down 50-50 balls and tacks on yards after the catch. He caught 70 passes for 890 yards and eight touchdowns last year and he has the skill set to be a dangerous receiver down the seam and in the red zone, like he was in college.

CORNERBACK

The Bengals have three starting options for the two outside corner spots with Chidobe Awuzie, 2022 second-round draft-pick Cam Taylor-Britt and free agent pickup Sidney Jones IV, and nickel Mike Hilton returns, but depth is still a concern with Awuzie coming off ACL surgery and there’s the fact his contract expires this year.

Deonte Banks, Maryland

An explosive, natural cover corner with speed, height, strength, quick feet and agility, Banks would be a solid addition for the Bengals. He had only one interception last season but his fluidity running routes with receivers showed with 10 pass breakups, and he impressed at the combine while finishing in the top three at the position in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and broad jump.

Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes was one of the most dangerous cornerbacks to throw at in college football the last three seasons, amassing 14 interceptions in his time with the Bulldogs. He’s a dynamic ball hawk with superb instincts and soft hands, and when he makes a catch, his speed takes over, making him a scoring threat on defense and an excellent returner.

Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Ringo has excellent size with height and length that makes it difficult for quarterbacks to pass around him, and he’s also got superb straight-line speed to keep up with fast receivers trying to beat him down the sideline. In 2022, he recorded 42 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups while helping the Bulldogs to a second straight national title.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

The Bengals shook up their offensive line with the signing of Orlando Brown Jr. to be their new left tackle when everyone thought they would be looking to make the bigger move to address right tackle in free agency while La’el Collins is recovering from ACL/MCL surgery. That leaves a hole to potentially fill in the draft, though they have options with Jonah Williams (despite his trade request), newcomer Cody Ford and Jackson Carman, among others.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee

The Vols offense had a prolific 2022 season and that wouldn’t have been the case without good play from the offensive line, on which Wright did a superb job. He played left tackle in 2021 after two and a half seasons starting at right tackle, but was back on the right as a senior. While not an elite athlete or particularly fast, Wright is quick out of his stance, gets in position to wall of defenders and is not easily moved, and he has enough agility on the edge to neutral speed rushers in pass protection.

Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Some mock drafts don’t have Jones going until the middle rounds, but he’s been labeled a first-round talent and Reese’s Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy said NFL scouts have called him a better version of Brown, the four-time Pro Bowler who he could become teammates with in Cincinnati. With a 7-foot-5 and light feet, he’s difficult for pass rushers to get around, and the Bengals love their Buckeyes.

Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

An elite left tackle in college, Harrison brings natural size and athleticism that make him an intriguing prospect. He’s a good pass blocker who has quick feet and could be an asset to take on the fast edge rushers in the NFL because he is quick out of his stance and reacts quickly to cut off the corner and keep rushers from looping. His length helps too.

OTHER POTENTIAL PICKS

Those are probably the biggest needs, but if the right player falls at running back, defensive tackle or even wide receiver, the Bengals could float off script.

At running back, Joe Mixon’s future remains cloudy amid a re-charge of aggravated menacing related to an incident in January and the potential to save $10 million in cap space by releasing him after June 1. Regardless of his future, the Bengals are in need after the loss of Samaje Perine in free agency. If Texas running back Bijan Robinson is available, he would be a great fit.

Depth is a concern at defensive tackle, especially at the 3-tech spot where B.J. Hill played close to 80 percent of snaps and could have used more relief. Couple that with DJ Reader entering the final year of his contract and that’s a reason the Bengals could deter from their norm of not taking defensive linemen in the first round (it’s been more than 20 years since they last did). Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey would be a tempting pick if available.

Wide receiver isn’t a huge need now but could be in the future, especially with Tyler Boyd entering the last year of his contract and the chance that Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is available at No. 28. He would be a good future slot receiver to replace Boyd if needed.