NFL: Bengals-Bills game will not resume this week

The Cincinnati Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills will not resume this week, the NFL announced Tuesday, but no decision has been made regarding the possibility of finishing it at a later time.
Play was suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed resuscitated on the field Monday at Paycor Stadium. He had taken a blow to the chest while trying to make a routine tackle, but initially got back up before collapsing backward, not showing any movement after hitting the turf.
After several minutes of medical attention, Hamlin, a 24-year-old out of the University of Pittsburgh, was taken via ambulance to the hospital. The Bills confirmed overnight that Hamlin’s heartbeat was restored but he remained in critical condition at UC Medical Center.
“The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association,” the NFL said in a statement. “After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week.”
The Bengals and Bills were playing for home field advantage in the playoffs, and Cincinnati had a chance to clinch the AFC North title with a win or tie. Both teams are scheduled to play their regular-season finale Sunday. Cincinnati will host Baltimore and Buffalo will host New England.
The league has not made any changes to the Week 18 regular season schedule.
