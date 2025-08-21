New stadium, same focus — Badin still expects to play competitive football

“It’s a great feeling,” Badin ninth-year coach Nick Yordy said. “For 60 years we’ve always gotten on a bus to go to a field and play games. Now it’s ours, and we’ve got to take care of it because it’s been a long time coming.”

The Matandy SportsPlex has changed the team’s daily routine. Practices end, equipment is packed away and players head home without the usual commute.

The first workout on the turf this offseason brought noticeable energy, but Yordy said the novelty has given way to the day-to-day grind of preparing for its season opener Aug. 22 at crosstown-rival Hamilton.

“At first it was excitement. Everybody was flying around,” Yordy said. “But now it’s about getting ready to play football.”

The Rams are coming off a 9-3 season — which included a seventh-straight Greater Catholic League Coed title — in 2024.

One of Badin’s hallmarks under Yordy has been its reliance on multi-sport athletes. Several football players are also standouts in baseball and basketball, and their competitive edge carries over between seasons.

“That’s one of the great things about Badin,” Yordy said. “We have high-level baseball guys, basketball players — kids who just love to compete. That’s part of why a lot of kids come here.

“We’re still figuring out exactly who we are. But we know what we’ve got coming back.”

Badin’s offense will benefit from the return of several starters from last year’s team. That experience, Yordy believes, will allow the unit to execute with more precision and versatility.

“What we accomplished last year with new guys was great,” Yordy said. “This year we can build on it and focus on the little things we couldn’t last year. Hopefully, we can go out there and score some points.”

Younger players are expected to compete for key roles, and the staff is considering having a few veterans play on both sides of the ball — a strategy the Rams have rarely used in recent years.

“You do what you’ve got to do to win games,” Yordy said.

If there is one constant in Badin football, it’s a commitment to defense under coordinator Joe Schlager’s leadership. The Rams have built a reputation for stinginess on that side of the ball, and Yordy intends to keep it that way.

“Our kids take pride in defense,” Yordy said. “Year after year we’ve relied on it, and we’re going to continue to rely on it. That’s just part of our program.”

The main challenge will be replacing all four starters on the defensive line. Those losses create an obvious question mark, but Yordy is confident his team can fill the gaps.

“If we can get those guys replaced, we’ve got a chance to be a good football team,” Yordy said. “From there, we’ll see.”

The opening night at the new home field will mark a significant chapter in Badin’s history when the Rams host Edgewood on Sept. 5. But Yordy has made sure his team keeps its focus on performance.

“I think when the season’s over and we look back, it’ll hit us even more,” Yordy said. “Right now we’re just focused on getting ready for that first game.”

With a veteran core on offense, a defensive tradition that won’t waver and a long-awaited home turf beneath their feet, the Rams enter 2025 with a mix of excitement and expectation.

“It’s still about the same thing it’s always been,” Yordy said. “Play hard, play together and find ways to win.”