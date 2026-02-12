National spotlight: No. 23 Miami hosts Ohio in televised showdown on ESPN

No. 23 Miami (24-0, 11-0 MAC), the last unbeaten team in Division I basketball, hosts rival Ohio on Friday at 9 p.m. at Millett Hall in a game that was flexed and selected to be televised on ESPN.

The network move was the latest symbol of a season that has vaulted the RedHawks into the national conversation and produced the most historic run in program history.

Ohio (13-12, 7-5 MAC) arrives fighting for MAC tournament positioning and hoping to spoil Miami’s season-long celebration.

The Bobcats are led by veteran guard Jackson Paveletzke, who averages better than 16 points and shoots 35 percent from 3-point range, and senior forward Aidan Hadaway, a versatile 6-foot-9 scorer averaging nearly 14 points and seven rebounds.

Miami has shown little vulnerability through three months, winning road grinders, blowouts and everything in between.

RedHawks coach Travis Steele said the consistency of his team’s approach has been the foundation.

“It’s been our group all year — we’re totally unflappable,” Steele said. “Calm, cool, collected, confident. We just keep executing on offense and defense, and we’ve been able to stretch games out when teams make their runs.”

The RedHawks have won 28 straight games at Millett Hall dating back to last season and are averaging 92.7 points while holding opponents to 74.3. They rank among the national leaders in field-goal percentage and offensive efficiency, a balance Steele believes separates this team from last year’s 25-win squad.

“We can score in different ways and we can hit a lot of 3s,” Steele said. “But now we get to the free-throw line a ton and we can score interior via drives, cuts, post-ups. We attack the paint and our efficiency skyrockets when we get the ball there.”

Ohio represents one of the more experienced rosters Miami will see in league play. Paveletzke has started 24 games and handles the bulk of the playmaking duties, while Hadaway gives the Bobcats a matchup problem inside and out.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The RedHawks counter with a deep rotation headlined by guards Peter Suder and Luke Skaljac, wings Eian Elmer and Brant Byers, and power forward Antwone Woolfolk. Miami has had numerous different leading scorers during the run, a reflection of what Steele calls “true connectivity.”

“Luke doesn’t do it for Luke Skaljac — he does it for his teammates because they love each other,” Steele said. “Not fake relationships, real relationships. I think that’s why we’re a good team.”

Friday’s atmosphere is expected to be the most charged in Oxford since Miami’s Sweet 16 run during the Wally Szczerbiak days. The game was sold out days ago.

Steele has tried to keep the focus narrow.

“We treat everything like a one-game season,” Steele said. “It’s great to get recognition, but at the same time we know it’s all about preparation. Keep the main thing the main thing.”

Next game

Who: Ohio at Miami

When: 9 p.m. Friday

Streaming: ESPN

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM