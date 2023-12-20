High School Football: Fairfield standout signs with Navy

He was ready to make it official.

“It’s been all about grinding 24-7 — with my dad, with my coaches, my teammates — and being in the weight room,” said Fisher, who signed to continue his education and football career with the United States Naval Academy during Signing Day on Wednesday morning.

“Everyone who has helped me get to this point has had a hand in helping me get this scholarship. This was what I wanted since I began high school. I love it. I ran away with it. I can’t wait to go there and compete.”

Fisher broke numerous school records for Fairfield — most of them set by Fairfield coach Jason Krause’s son, Hunter.

Fisher — the Greater Miami Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year — threw for over 4,000 passing yards, rushed for over 3,500 yards and is responsible for 84 total touchdowns during his high school career.

“I can’t put into words what they’ve done for me,” Fisher said of his Fairfield coaching staff and teammates. “They’ve done more for me than anybody in this world.”

Krause said Fisher graduating is bittersweet because he’s directed the Indians’ offense since his freshman season. But ultimately, Krause noted that he’s proud of seeing one of his players move on to the next level.

“It’s going to be a changing of the guard, so to speak,” Krause said. “Obviously, he’s going on to bigger and better things. I’m so proud of him of his accomplishments, but probably more so of the decision that he’s made. It’s a mature decision. It says a lot about him understanding what he’s gained from this commitment to the Naval Academy.”

Navy’s traditional offensive schemes match that of Fisher’s dynamic ability to operate under a read-option offense.

“He’s setting himself up to be a successful person,” Krause continued. “I can’t go without saying the mark he’s left on this program.

Fisher led the GMC each of the last two seasons and finished as the top passer in Fairfield history.

Other area signees include Lakota West’s Taebron Bennie-Powell (Notre Dame), Lakota West’s Eli Davis (Akron), Lakota West’s Brennan Remy (Southeast Missouri State), Lakota West’s Gabe Flores (Chattanooga) and Lakota West’s Jacob Asbeck (Navy).