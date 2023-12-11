Mueller named new football coach at Monroe

Mueller, 53, will take over for Bob Mullins, who stepped down after five seasons at Monroe. The Hornets went 2-8 this past season and 23-29 overall under Mullins.

Mueller, who plans to get right to business at Monroe as soon as possible, has amassed an overall career record 112-46 as head coach of Fenwick, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy and New Albany.

He’s been a head coach for the last 14 years and an assistant coach 14 years prior to that.

“In my 28 years of doing this, it’s always hard to leave,” Mueller said of coaching the Falcons, who went 15-15 in those three seasons. “This was tough. I love the families. I love the kids. I’ve been reaching out to some of them. I’m still going to help out with some of their recruiting. I’ll always be in those kids’ lives.

“It was just time for a change.”

Mueller has won seven league championships and qualified for the state playoffs nine times during his tenure as a head coach.

He led CHCA to the regional finals and twice led New Albany to the state final four (2005, 2012). Mueller has been named his league’s coach of the year seven times.

Monroe Athletic Director Eric Silverman said Mueller’s resume — and his leadership mentality — won him the job.

“I am very excited to welcome Coach Mueller to Hornet Country as our next head football coach,” Silverman said. “Throughout our hiring process, Mark’s commitment to building relationships with student-athletes made a lasting impression on our hiring committee.

“His programs are built on a foundation of core values designed to develop our student-athletes as well-rounded young men both on and off the football field. Coach Mueller will be an outstanding leader for our students, school and community, and I’m looking forward to the future of our football program under his leadership.”

Building a program

Mueller said he’s looking to continue his success at the public-school level. The Finneytown graduate and Mason resident coached at two private schools in CHCA and Fenwick.

“I think I’ve done it the right way being an assistant coach for 14 of those 28 years,” Mueller said. “I’m going to come in and bring my own twists by using what I’ve learned.

“This is one of the biggest things I’m excited about,” Mueller added. “This is what I loved about New Albany. I got to walk around the schools and see their students in their youth jerseys. In a public school district, you’re going to see those kids at the games, and they live in your town, and they live in your school district.

“I haven’t run a youth camp in a while, so it’s those fun things that you get to be a part of that I’ve missed.”

‘Another level’

Mueller praised the work Mullins and his staff did in their five years at the Hornet helm.

He measured that from Fenwick and Monroe’s meeting during the 2023 season — a 23-20 Falcons win.

“I think they did a heck of a job,” Mueller said. “To just go back to our Week 3 game with them. It was by far as physical of a contest that we had. I felt like they were two or three seasons removed from a deep run in the playoffs. I have nothing but respect for what that staff has done.

“My job as a coach is to come in and hopefully take them to another level — or the same level and beyond,” Mueller added. “I want to focus on building a system of how to develop young men. You have to develop young men in the home and in the classroom — and that all transpires onto the football field.”

Monroe ran a triple-option offense under Mullins. Mueller said he doesn’t know which route he’ll go regarding schemes both offensively and defensively.

“I think you have to evolve as the game evolves and evolve as a coach. It’s changing consistently,” Mueller said. “Or you’ll get stuck. The style of football is good everywhere. For us, we will adapt to what works with the kids, and what we’re seeing on Saturday mornings.”

Meeting Mueller

Monroe is hosting an introductory meeting to introduce Mueller to students, parents and community members on Monday, Dec. 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the high school auditorium.