Monroe junior eyes podium spot in 2nd trip to state wrestling

“The goal has always been to make it to state and place,” Moser said. “I’ve been wrestling all my life, so it’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Moser will make his second trip to the state tournament after placing third at districts. He’s taking a 37-5 record into his 120-pound weight class opening match against Solon junior Adom Sharpley (36-7) on Friday in Division I.

The state tournament takes place Friday through Sunday at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus.

Moser went 1-2 at state last year, and he said he’s aiming for better results this time around.

“I feel like I just have to let it fly since I’ve already been there,” he said. “Whatever happens, happens. I’ll be happy to go as far as I can.”

Monroe second-year coach Wayne Heitfeld said he isn’t surprised with Moser’s success. Heitfeld has seen Moser flourish since he was a kid’s club wrestler in kindergarten.

“He’s phenomenal and has been fun to watch over the years,” Heitfeld said. “It’s been a blessing coaching him.

“As far as a wrestler, he’s got some of the all-around best shots you can possibly take,” Heitfeld added. “He’s good on his feet. He’s just really good defensively.

“You hear the saying all the time — I shoot, I score. When you shoot, I score. That’s just how he is.”

Moser collected his 100th career varsity victory during the district tournament, but you wouldn’t have known that judging by his character.

“Nathan is one of those kids who doesn’t like a lot of recognition,” Heitfeld said. “He’s a real humble guy when it comes to that kind of stuff. He’s one of our leaders obviously in the room.”

According to DubStat’s state ranking, Moser is the state’s 11th-ranked wrestler in the 120-pound class.

“It’s been a fun season. I’ve just been trying to enjoy it at this point,” Moser said. “It’s been going by pretty fast I’d say, so I’m going to enjoy every moment.”

“People definitely know who he is,” Heitfeld added. “I think he’s got a shot. He’s looking forward to stepping up to the plate this weekend.”

Below are area state qualifying wrestlers and their first-round opponents:

BOYS

DIVISION I

120 — Monroe junior Nathan Moser (37-5) against Solon junior Adom Sharpley (36-7). Hamilton junior Julius Knowles (43-9) against Massillon Perry sophomore Mason Rohr (33-6).

138 — Ross senior Jovanni Greco (39-4) against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit junior Kaden Soto (29-10).

150 — Lakota West junior Josh Allen (37-4) against Dublin Jerome senior Ian Cho (31-7).

175 — Lebanon senior Brycen Alley (30-3) against Menor junior Liam Lloyd (36-8).

215 — Edgewood senior Wyatt Walker (37-3) against Medina sophomore Cliff Nicholson (39-10).

285 — Lakota East junior Demetrius Stanley (41-6) against Shaker Heights senior Mustafa Woodi (35-2).

DIVISION II

120 — Franklin sophomore Dareyan Egner (40-4) against Wauseon junior Zavian LaFountain (44-10).

132 — Franklin junior Tucker Campbell (26-5) against Wauseon junior Antonio Torres (41-18).

175 — Badin senior Zach Yordy (30-7) against Rossford senior Ayden Wilson (36-5).

215 — Franklin sophomore Braydon Isaacs (21-10) against Chardon NDCL senior Bryce Wheatley (44-6).

DIVISION III

285 — Carlisle sophomore Isaiah Brady (26-12) against Ayersville senior Ethan Courtaway (49-9).

GIRLS

100 — Lakota East freshman Camryn Gresham (19-2) against Big Walnut freshman Reagan Radtke (27-22).

115 — Ross freshman Caroline Davis (38-9) against Marysville freshman Cami Leng (40-2).

120 — Lakota West junior Ali Singleton (22-16) against Elgin sophomore Hallie Winslow (25-3).

130 — Lakota West sophomore Kelsey King (17-3) against Warren senior Nevaeh Rockhold (39-11).

135 — Lebanon junior Andi Addis (29-19) against Seneca East freshman Kiera Depinet (39-2).

155 — Lebanon sophomore Natalie Carlisle (31-6) against Columbia sophomore Cailyn Demagall (35-4).

170 — Ross junior Audrey Garcia (37-7) against Mentor senior Maddie Menchaca (30-10). Lakota East senior Jasmyn Ashford (21-13) against Mogadore senior Mia Gaetjens (38-2).

190 — Lakota East junior Sydney Hall (20-6) against Fremont Ross sophomore Keyonna Vann (31-13). Lebanon freshman Taryn Naill (27-17) against Whitmer senior Savannah Isaac (31-0).