Monday night madness: Bengals up big on Steelers at the half

Roethlisberger fumbled an exchange on the first snap of the third series, and Bengals safety Vonn Bell forced Smith-Schuster -- who Bell had criticized this week for dancing on opposing teams logos -- to fumble at midfield after he caught a pass for no gain. Jordan Evans scooped it up to put the ball on the Steelers’ 38-yard line and seven plays later, Giovani Bernard ran it in from the 4-yard line for a 10-0 lead with 12:05 left in the second quarter.

Finally, the Steelers got a first down and started moving the ball the next drive, but Alexander picked off Roethlisberger at the Cincinnati 38-yard line and returned it 21 yards before Chukwuma Okorafor hit him on the Bengals’ sideline. Okorafor was quickly surrounded by Alexander’s teammates, and the 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty moved the Bengals to the 26-yard line.

Finley capped the three-play drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Bernard for the 17-0 lead with 4:20 left in the half. Bernard had something to prove after fumbling the first snap last week against Dallas and then sitting the rest of the first half of that game. On Monday, Bernard ran the ball on the first five plays before Finley even attempted a pass, and he had 34 yards rushing on 12 carries to go along with the two touchdowns in the first half.

Finley completed 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and one touchdown and was sacked once in the first quarter. Roethlisberger completed 7 of 16 passes for 19 yards and was sacked once. Benny Snell, starting in place of injured James Conner, had 30 yards on eight carries in the first half, and the Steelers had just two first downs to go along with 40 net yards of offense.