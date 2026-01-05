Mike Brown: Bengals coach Zac Taylor, personnel director Duke Tobin will return next season

‘We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing,’ Brown said in a statement
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed they are running it back another season with coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin.

Owner and president Mike Brown released a statement of support for both leaders Monday morning – the day after the Bengals closed a 6-11 season with a loss to the Cleveland Browns. Cincinnati missed the playoffs for a third-straight season but this was Taylor’s first losing record since 2020.

“We came into the season with high expectations, coming off four straight winning seasons with leaders in place that took us to a Super Bowl and two AFC Championship games,” Brown wrote in the statement. “We know this season has been frustrating and disappointing. The results fell short of our standards, and missing the playoffs again proves there is more work to do.

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level, with the goal of winning championships. After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.

“We are taking a hard look at everything we do as we approach this offseason with focused determination to build a championship-caliber roster that wins consistently. We are fully committed to delivering results that match the pride, passion and expectations of this organization and our fans.”

The Bengals will have the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and as quarterback Joe Burrow described this offseason, it’s “as big as it gets.”

Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

