Middletown’s Harrison fights Friday, finalist for ESPY for best MMA fighter

On Tuesday, she was named one of the four finalists to win the 2022 ESPY Award as the Best MMA Fighter. The other finalists are Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira and Kamaru Usman, according to a release from ESPN.

The ESPYS will air at 8 p.m. July 20 from Los Angeles. Fan voting for all categories is open on EPSYs.com through July 17.