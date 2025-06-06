Middletown’s Harrison ‘almost there’ in pursuit of UFC gold

“We’re almost there,” Harrison, 34, said during a recent interview.

On Saturday night, Harrison, 18-1, faces champion Julianna Pena, 12-5, for the women’s bantamweight title in UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

The bout serves as Harrison’s first opportunity to win UFC gold and Pena’s first title defense in her second reign as champion.

She regained the bantamweight title with a close decision victory over Raquel Pennington at UCF 307 in October 2024.

Pena, “The Venezuelan Vixen,” won the belt for the first time with a memorable stoppage over Amanda Nunes in a stunning upset at UFC 269 in December 2021.

Harrison’s coach, Mike Brown, out of the American Top Team gym, is confident in his fighter because she “checks all the boxes.” She’s determined, and physically and mentally strong, Brown said.

While he said Pena is talented and experienced, Harrison is the “superior fighter.”

All of the training, the weight loss, and balancing that with being a single mother to her niece and nephew, will be worth it Saturday night when Dana White, CEO of UFC, wraps the title belt around her waist, Harrison said.

“Of course, I visualize it every night,” Harrison told MMA Fighting. “Yeah, I’m very much looking forward to it, and this is what it’s all about. It’s all about daring to dream big and I know that I’ve put it in the work, I know that I have the best team, I have the best game plan, I’m prepared, I’m ready, and that the fruits of my labor, to feel those feelings, to feel the weight of the UFC belt go around my waist. I’ll probably give Dana a big old kiss on his bald head and just like hug my family, and yeah, I can’t wait for that moment.”

There have been months of build-up to this title fight. During several press conferences, Pena has accused Harrison of cheating by using steroids.

Harrison, 5-foot-8, 135 pounds, has vehemently denied those accusations. She has endured more drug tests throughout her combat sports career than anybody else on the UFC roster, she said.

“I’ve never taken steroids,” she said. “I got drug tested for the first time when I was in middle school because that was when I was in the top five on the national roster for judo. So she can say whatever she wants, but I know I’m clean. I’m proud of my body of work, and I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished clean, and there’ll never be a blemish on that because I’ve never taken anything.”

HOW TO WATCH

WHAT: Ultimate Fighting Championship 316

WHEN: 10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Prudential Center, Newark. N.J.

CO-MAIN EVENT: Kayla Harrison, 18-1, vs. Julianna Pena, 12-5, for the women’s bantamweight title

TELEVISION: ESPN+