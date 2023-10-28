Middletown routed by undefeated Princeton

SHARONVILLE — Friday’s Division I, Region 4 first-round football playoff game between the Middletown Middies and Princeton Vikings featured two teams headed in different directions.

The 10-0 Vikings were seeded second in region and ranked third in the Associated Press Division I statewide poll.

The 15th-seeded Middies were 3-7 and ended the regular season on a five-game losing streak while dropping seven of their last eight games after a 2-0 start. One of those losses was by 41-15 to Princeton in Week Eight.

The outcome on Pat Mancuso Field at Princeton’s Jake Sweeney Stadium was predictable, but getting there was somewhat unusual for the Middies. The Vikings, helped by turnovers on the Middies’ first two possessions of the second half and three in the half, opened a 28-0 lead on the way to a 41-15 win.

Middletown coach Don Simpson was surprised by the turnovers — all of them fumbles.

“We’ve had multiple games this year when we didn’t turn the ball over at all,” Simpson said. “Tonight, we turned the ball over left and right. If you keep doing that, eventually that dam is going to break.”

Princeton will host seventh seeded Hamilton, a 13-10 winner over No. 10 Sycamore, in another all-Greater Miami Conference next Friday.

Middletown junior quarterback Jeremiah Landers found junior wide receiver Chandler Shields wide open behind the Vikings’ defense for a 70-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to break up the shutout.

Shields also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Jastin Bourne with 3:10 left in the game to kill what had been a running clock after Princeton opened up a 41-7 lead following Vikings’ junior defensive end Khy’lekb Jarrett’s recovery of Middletown fumble forced by senior defensive end Stepfin “Gino” Nesmith.

The playoff appearance was Middletown’s ninth and second in a row. The Middies lost, 49-7, at Elder last season.

The Vikings grabbed a 6-0 lead on their second possession, taking advantage of starting at Middletown’s 18-yard line following a short punt to score in six plays on sophomore David Hambrick’s one-yard run with 5:20 left in the first quarter.

Middletown caught breaks on Princeton’s next possession. The Vikings saw two touchdowns wiped out by penalties before Parker Evans missed a 39-yard field goal.

The Middies weren’t as lucky on Princeton’s next possession. The Vikings went 68 yards in nine plays and scored on sophomore quarterback Deangelo Birch’s 19-yard pass to junior wide receiver Antonio Hunter on fourth-and-five with 6:06 left in the first half. Hunter caught the pass on the left side of the field and raced all the way back to the right side of the end zone.

Middletown was limited to 34 yards of total offense in the first half while Princeton was piling up 177. Surprisingly, the Vikings possessed the ball less than a minute longer than the Middies. The Vikings finished with 297 yards of total offense, only 60 more than Middletown.

“We wanted to make it sloppy,” Simpson said. “We wanted to make it messy. We got the game we wanted. It was only 13-0 at halftime. We squandered opportunities. We didn’t capitalize.”