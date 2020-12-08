Michigan cancels game against Ohio State

Michigan announced Tuesday it will not play the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday because of “an increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases and student-athletes in quarantine over the past week.”
This will be the first time since 1917 the rivals have not played.
“The number of positive tests has continued to trend in an upward direction over the last seven days,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, in a press release. “We have not been cleared to participate in practice at this time. Unfortunately, we will not be able to field a team due to COVID-19 positives and the associated quarantining required of close-contact individuals. This decision is disappointing for our team and coaches but their health and safety is paramount, and it will always come first in our decision-making.”
The No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0) lead the Big Ten East Division by a half game over Indiana (6-1). The Big Ten announced before the season teams would have to play six games to qualify for the Big Ten Championship.
This is the third game the Buckeyes have lost off the schedule. Maryland cancelled a home game against Ohio State because positive COVID-19 tests. Ohio State called off a game at Illinois because of its own COVID-19 problems.
Ohio State has won eight games in a row in the series against Michigan, which leads the overall series 58-51-6. Since 1918, Ohio State leads the series 51-46-4.