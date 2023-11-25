Michigan beats Ohio State for third straight year

ANN ARBOR — Michigan overpowered Ohio State again in the second half to claim a third straight victory in the series Saturday at Michigan Stadium.

Northmont grad Rod Moore intercepted Kyle McCord with 25 seconds left to end Ohio State’s comeback attempt.

That meant James Turner’s two fourth-quarter field goals were the difference as the third-ranked Wolverines improved to 12-0 with a 30-24 victory over the second-ranked Buckeyes.

They earned a trip to Indianapolis for the Big Ten Championship Game next week against Iowa while Ohio State failed to achieve any of its major season goals for the third season in a row.

The teams traded punts twice to start the game, but Michigan got the first big break on when Will Johnson intercepted McCord’s pass intended for Marvin Harrison Jr.

He returned the ball to the Ohio State 7-yard line, and four plays later Blake Corum scored the first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard run over right guard on fourth-and-goal.

Ohio State got on the board on its next drive with a 43-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding that capped a nine-play, 51-yard drive. The key play was a third down fade to Harrison for 24 yards that got the Buckeyes into Michigan territory for the first time.

Michigan extended its lead to 14-3 when J.J. McCarthy threaded a 22-yard pass to Roman Wilson between two defenders.

Ohio State answered with a tidy seven-play, 73-yard drive capped by McCord’s 3-yard pass to Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown. The big play on the drive was a 32-yard pass McCord put right over the head of a defender into the arms of Cade Stover to get the Buckeyes into Michigan territory.

That made it 14-10 Michigan with 6:27 to go in the second quarter.

On the next drive, Ohio State got a big stop when Jack Sawyer sacked McCarthy on a third down, but the Wolverines were able to down the ensuing punt on the 2-yard line.

The Buckeyes drove to the Michigan 34-yard line, but with only one timeout they had to settle for a 52-yard field goal attempt by Fielding that went wide left as time expired.

Ohio State outgained the Wolverines 193-119 in the first half, but the lone turnover loomed large.

An inability to finish drives, something that has bothered the Buckeyes all season, also played a role as they moved into scoring range three times but came out with only 10 points.

McCarthy struggled in his previous two games with a knee injury, but he was able to get out of trouble a few times in the first half to keep drives alive. He completed 8 of 11 passes for 85 yards.

McCord was 12 for 19 for 156 yards, and Harrison caught two passes for 68 yards.

The Buckeyes avoided giving up the big explosive plays that hurt them in The Game last season, but Michigan converted three fourth downs in the first half.

Michigan stretched its lead to 17-10 with a 50-yard field goal by Turner with 11:43 left in the third quarter.

But the Buckeyes responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive that featured nine runs by TreVeyon Henderson and Chip Trayanum.

After McCord was sacked on the first play, he found Harrison for 14 yards to get a fresh set of downs. After a 15-yard pass to Egbuka got the Buckeyes across midfield, they turned to the ground on the next eight plays, the last one two yards for a touchdown by Henderson.

Then it was Michigan’s turn as the Wolverines went 75 yards and regained the lead on Corum’s 22-yard touchdown run with 1:55 left.

After forcing a three-and-out, they went on the march again as the third quarter turned to the fourth. They settled for a field goal but still stretched their lead to 10 points with 11:57 to go when Turner connected from 38 yards.

Ohio State made it a one-score game with a 14-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Harrison with 8:05 left, but Michigan countered with a 13-play, 56-yard drive that took nearly seven minutes off the clock and concluded with a 37-yard field goal by Turner with 1:05 left.