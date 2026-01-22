Miami women’s basketball routs Buffalo for eighth straight victory

Wednesday night’s 76–52 victory over Buffalo at Millett Hall extended Miami’s winning streak to eight games and kept the RedHawks (15-4) perfect in Mid-American Conference play at 7–0.

It also served as another example of how deep, disciplined and dangerous this team has become as the season moves further into conference play.

Here are five takeaways from Miami’s latest victory — and what it says about a team quickly establishing itself as a MAC title contender:

1. Miami’s pressure defense is becoming its identity

The number tells the story — 30 turnovers forced. That season-high total powered Miami past Buffalo and continued a trend that has defined the RedHawks’ surge. Miami now averages 21.6 turnovers forced per game — which ranks 27th nationally — and is 11–2 when forcing at least 20 turnovers.

The pressure never stopped Wednesday. Buffalo opened the game on a 6–0 run, but once Miami settled in, the RedHawks’ active hands, denial defense and constant ball pressure began to wear the Bulls down. By halftime, Buffalo had been turned over repeatedly, and by the end of the third quarter, the outcome was no longer in doubt.

“We forced 30 turnovers. That’s effort. That’s activity. That’s our kids doing what they’re supposed to do,” Miami coach Glenn Box said. “We talk about it all the time — defensive rebounding is part of defense, but pressure is what fuels us.”

2. Ilse de Vries set the tone on both ends

Ilse de Vries delivered one of her most complete performances of the season.

The sophomore led all scorers with 17 points, added a career-high five blocks and anchored Miami’s defense during Buffalo’s brief second-half push. Her presence in the paint altered shots, erased mistakes and ignited transition opportunities.

Box said de Vries’ focus stood out.

“She was dialed in. It wasn’t just the blocks,” Box said. “She was moving, she was engaged, she was protecting the rim. When she’s locked in like that, she anchors us.”

De Vries’ performance continues a breakout season. After representing the Netherlands at the FIBA U20 EuroBasket last summer, she has taken a major leap, averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists while scoring in double figures 11 times this year.

3. Balanced scoring continues to separate Miami from the pack

Four players scored in double figures once again, a theme that has defined Miami’s season — Ilse de Vries (17 points), Tamar Singer (15), Amber Scalia (14) and Amber Tretter (11).

The RedHawks now have four players averaging double figures, and they’ve had a 20-point scorer in five different games this season.

The balance showed up during Miami’s decisive second-quarter run. After Buffalo tied the game at 19, Miami responded with a 15–0 burst, fueled by 3-pointers from Scalia and Tretter and a three-point play from Singer.

Miami led 40–25 at halftime and never looked back.

“We wear teams down,” Box said. “We play bodies, we play hard and over time that adds up.”

The RedHawks rank first in the MAC in 3-pointers made, second in field-goal percentage, and second in free-throw percentage — making them one of the most efficient offensive teams in the league.

4. Depth, discipline continue to drive winning streak

Miami had 11 players see the floor, and the production didn’t dip when the starters rotated out.

The RedHawks outscored Buffalo 36–27 in the second half and continued to extend the lead with energy players like Clara Gonzalez Planella and Macie Taylor providing timely contributions.

Box credited the team’s discipline and preparation.

“We don’t play around,” Box said. “We’re intentional with what we do. We don’t practice long, but we practice smart. Our kids know their roles.”

That approach has paid off. Despite having eight new players on the roster, Miami looks connected, experienced and composed. The team has combined for 657 career games played and 331 career starts, giving it a veteran feel despite its new faces.

The result? Miami has won 10 of its last 11 games, owns the second-best start in program history and remains unbeaten at home at 8–0.

5. Miami’s ceiling keeps rising

Wednesday’s win was the latest milestone in a season filled with them:

• 15–4 overall, 7–0 MAC

• Second-best conference start in program history

• 20th in the CollegeInsider Mid-Major Poll

• First in the MAC in scoring defense

• First in 3-pointers made

• First in turnover margin

Tretter continues to climb the record books, now ranking 32nd in program history in scoring and 10th in rebounds, while Singer ranks third nationally in assists and is on pace to shatter multiple school records.

Miami was picked seventh in the preseason MAC poll.

But now, the RedHawks are playing like a contender.

“We’re on a mission,” Box said. “That doesn’t change. The standard doesn’t change.”

Miami will look to continue its surge Saturday morning at Ball State at 11 a.m. — another measuring-stick in a season that continues to gain momentum.