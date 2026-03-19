Miami women’s basketball coach Glenn Box signs contract extension through 2031-32 season

“This extension and contract speak to the support and commitment to women’s basketball that our administration has,” Box said. “I am even more motivated to see this vision of being amongst the elite.”

The timing of the extension also reflects the transformation of the women’s basketball program.

In just his third season, Box guided Miami to a school-record 28 victories, a 16–2 Mid-American Conference regular-season title and a conference tournament championship — achievements that, collectively, reshaped expectations inside Millett Hall.

The 13th-seeded RedHawks open the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 West Virginia at 5 p.m. Saturday in Morgantown, W.V.

The RedHawks’ run this season included an 11–0 start in league play — the best in program history — and a 13-game winning streak that flirted with another school record. They collected 22 double-digit victories, and ultimately returned Miami to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2008.

After inheriting a program that went 9–20 in his first season in 2023–24, Box engineered a 10-win improvement the following year, guiding Miami to a fifth-place MAC finish and its first WNIT appearance since 2019. The upward trajectory continued — and accelerated — into a championship campaign.

“I want to express my gratitude to David Sayler, my staff and current and former players for allowing all of this to be possible,” Box said.

Miami athletic director David Sayler pointed not only to the results, but to the consistency behind them.

“I am excited to sign Coach Box to this new contract,” Sayler said. “He has led this team to improved records each year, culminating in MAC regular season and tournament championships. I am excited to watch them compete in the NCAA tournament, and the future is bright for Miami women’s basketball.”

Box has produced five All-MAC selections during his tenure, including multiple all-defensive team honorees this past season. His teams have combined offensive balance with defensive identity, mirroring his stated preference for a connected, disciplined style of play.

Equally notable has been the program’s performance away from the court. Miami posted a 3.61 team GPA this past fall, reinforcing a holistic approach that has become central to Box’s philosophy.

Box’s record stands at 56–38 overall and 34–21 in conference play, numbers that underscore both progress and potential. Yet the expectations have shifted.