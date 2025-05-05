Miami softball wins sixth straight MAC regular season crown

Miami is 31-23 overall (20-7 MAC) and earned the top seed in the MAC Championship Tournament, which takes place May 8-10 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The conference tourney schedule is still to be determined.

The Bulls got on the board first in the top of the first with a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.

Mckenna Campbell tied it up 2-2 in the bottom of the first on a two-run double that scored Kaylee Oh and Chloe Parks. Jenna Golembiewski followed that up with an RBI single that brought Campbell home to give the RedHawks a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ella Carter smashed a solo home run over left field to up Miami’s lead to 4-2. The RedHawks held the advantage through the remainder of the game.