Miami softball wins sixth straight MAC regular season crown

The Miami University softball team won its sixth consecutive Mid-American Conference regular season title.
The RedHawks defeated Buffalo 4-2 on Sunday — Senior Day — to wrap up their 2025 regular season schedule.
Miami is 31-23 overall (20-7 MAC) and earned the top seed in the MAC Championship Tournament, which takes place May 8-10 at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The conference tourney schedule is still to be determined.
The Bulls got on the board first in the top of the first with a two-run homer to take a 2-0 lead.
Mckenna Campbell tied it up 2-2 in the bottom of the first on a two-run double that scored Kaylee Oh and Chloe Parks. Jenna Golembiewski followed that up with an RBI single that brought Campbell home to give the RedHawks a 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Ella Carter smashed a solo home run over left field to up Miami’s lead to 4-2. The RedHawks held the advantage through the remainder of the game.
