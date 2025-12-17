Miami RedHawks: Puzo named National Field Hockey Coach of the Year by Synapse Sports

Puzo was named National Field Hockey Coach of the Year by Synapse Sports, becoming just the fourth coach in Miami history to receive a national coach of the year award, joining Enrico Blasi (ice hockey), George Gwozdecky (ice hockey) and Vicki Korn (synchronized skating).

“This is an extremely well-deserved honor,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said. “Coach Puzo has continually raised the bar for excellence through numerous MAC championships, Coach of the Year honors, All-MAC honorees, and the program’s first Elite Eight appearance this season. We are proud of the standard Coach Puzo, the coaching staff, and the players have set for Miami University field hockey.”

The award caps a historic year for a program that already stood as the Mid-American Conference’s gold standard. Miami won its 17th consecutive MAC championship — nine regular-season and eight tournament titles — while posting 16 victories, the fifth-highest win total in the nation. The RedHawks also advanced directly to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in school history before stunning No. 4 Virginia, 2-1, to reach the Elite Eight, another program first.

Statistically, the RedHawks were just as dominant. Miami led the nation with 251 points, paced the country in goals per game, assists per game and points per game, and finished second nationally in scoring margin.

The RedHawks were one of only two teams to record at least 80 goals and 80 assists, doing so against the nation’s 14th-toughest schedule. Miami also ranked fifth in penalty corners per game and climbed to 10th in RPI, a 15-spot jump from 2024.

For Puzo, who finished his 15th season at Miami, the success reflects a culture built on trust and connection as much as tactics.

“Iñako, above anything else, believes,” junior Kylie Coughlin said. “He believes in the 26 Miami field hockey players more than anyone else in this field hockey community. He leads us as the champions that he believes that we are, and that belief is what drives our success.”

That approach has produced sustained excellence.

Puzo owns a 187-129 overall record, including 28-13 in postseason play, the most postseason wins in program history. In conference action, Miami is 77-18 under his leadership, capturing 10 regular-season titles and nine tournament championships and winning every MAC Tournament since 2017. He has earned six MAC Coach of the Year awards and was inducted into the Miami Cradle of Coaches in 2025.

The RedHawks have reached 10 NCAA Tournaments during Puzo’s tenure, including hosting and winning their first NCAA Tournament game in 2021. Along the way, he has mentored 77 All-MAC performers, 10 MAC Player of the Year winners, six MAC Freshman of the Year honorees and a MAC Defensive Player of the Year.

Puzo’s journey to Oxford spans continents and decades. A 21-year member of the Venezuelan National Team, he earned more than 150 international caps and captained Venezuela in multiple major tournaments. He later coached professionally in Spain, assisted at Ohio State and Virginia, and helped guide the Cavaliers to NCAA semifinals before taking over at Miami in 2011.

This season’s national recognition extended beyond the sideline.

Freshman standout Malena Sabez was named Synapse Sports Rookie of the Year, giving Miami both the national Coach of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards in the same season. Sabez also earned Second-Team All-American honors, a spot on the National All-Rookie Team, and was named MAC Offensive Player of the Year.

A native of Mendoza, Argentina, Sabez finished with 25 goals, second-most in the nation and second-most in program history, scoring in 15 different games. She posted five goals against Ball State, a hat trick at Kent State, four goals during the MAC Tournament, and added goals against No. 4 Virginia and Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament.

Miami collected six additional Synapse Sports honors as well. Berta Mata was named First-Team All-American, becoming only the second RedHawk in program history to earn the distinction, joining Paula Portugal (2018). Sabez, along with Jülia Fernandez, Bet Gifra and Justina Intzes, was selected to the National All-Rookie Team.