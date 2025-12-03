Miami RedHawks football: Martin announces 2026 recruiting class

Here’s a look at the 2026 class:

Mohamed Bangoura, DL, 6-7, 235, Westerville, Ohio (Westerville Central)

Currently at Westerville South under coach Josh Franke, Bangoura tallied 40 tackles on defense and 28 pancake blocks on offense as a senior. He earned 2025 all-district honors.

Andrew Bellisari, QB, 6-3, 190, Columbus, Ohio (Bishop Watterson)

Bellisari has led Bishop Watterson to a 30-0 record entering Friday’s state final. The district player of the year threw for 2,313 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025, adding 688 rushing yards and 11 more scores. He totaled 45 TDs as a junior and helped win the 2024 state title.

Isaiah Harris, DL, 6-2, 210, Saline, Mich. (Saline)

A two-time MLive Defensive Player of the Year, Harris produced 26 tackles for loss and 12 sacks as a senior. The two-time team captain posted 27 TFLs and 14 sacks in 2024 and was a Michigan Sports Writers First-Team All-State pick as a junior.

Justen Hodge, WR, 6-1, 190, Mentor, Ohio (Mentor)

Hodge, a 2025 captain under coach Matt Gray, earned All-Ohio as a junior and senior. He became the first player in Mentor history to catch a touchdown pass in four straight years.

Zach Hultgren, OL, 6-5, 290, St. Charles, Ill. (Central)

A two-time team captain for coach Brian Iossi, Hultgren earned all-state honors as a senior and helped lead Central to a 10-win season. He was also all-area and all-conference as a junior.

Easton Jointer, DB, 6-1, 205, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

Jointer earned all-state honors as a senior and was a 2025 team captain. As a junior, he recorded 52 tackles, four interceptions and a forced fumble for coach Paul Wade.

Dominik Kosznicki, OL, 6-5, 260, Clinton Township, Mich. (Chippewa Valley)

Kosznicki earned all-conference and all-region honors for Chippewa Valley, playing under longtime coach Terry Wilson.

Amir Morelan, CB, 6-2, 177, Port Huron, Mich. (Port Huron Northern)

A dynamic two-way athlete, Morelan scored 18 touchdowns and picked off five passes as a senior. He was a two-time team captain, earned first-team all-state, and was named conference MVP in 2025.

William Pressley, WR, 6-1, 190, Oak Ridge, Tenn. (Oak Ridge)

Pressley posted 414 yards and six TDs in six games as a senior and had 900 yards and 10 scores as a junior. He was conference wide receiver of the year and a two-time all-state honoree.

Tristan Reed, WR, 6-5, 180, Washington, Pa. (Washington)

Reed accounted for 2,100 total yards and 30 touchdowns in 2025. A two-time captain for coach Mike Bosnic, he earned all-conference honors as a junior and senior.

London Shackleford-Vickroy, DL, 6-4, 240, Columbus, Ohio (Westerville South)

A disruptive force, Shackleford-Vickroy recorded 59 tackles, 17 TFLs and 23 hurries this fall for coach Eric Calland. He added 68 tackles and eight sacks as a junior and is a two-time captain.

Brody Sink, LB, 6-4, 205, Rochester, Mich. (Notre Dame Prep)

Sink owns Notre Dame Prep’s career records for tackles and tackles for loss. The two-time all-state linebacker posted 110 tackles, 14 TFLs and eight sacks this fall, plus 902 receiving yards on offense. He helped the school win the 2024 state title and finish runner-up in 2025.

Scoop Smith, WR, 5-5, 150, Pittsburgh, Pa. (Woodland Hills)

One of Pennsylvania’s most electric playmakers, Smith was the state player of the year in 2024 and 2025. He owns Woodland Hills’ career receiving records, with 57 catches and 23 touchdowns this fall.

Chancellor Sparks, RB, 5-9, 180, Birmingham, Ala. (A.H. Parker)

Sparks averaged 9.7 yards per carry in 2025 and finished third in school history with 2,333 rushing yards. A captain and elite track athlete, he helped Parker win the 2024 Alabama 6A title.

Ike Steward, RB, 5-11, 225, Muskegon, Mich. (Mona Shores)

Steward owns Mona Shores’ all-time rushing record with 3,120 yards. The team captain ran for 971 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior and earned all-state recognition as a junior.

Brady Stidham, K, 5-10, 170, Loveland, Ohio (Loveland)

Stidham went 72-for-73 on PATs over the last two seasons and holds Loveland’s single-season (38) and career (85) touchback marks. He also owns the school record with a 49-yard field goal.

Ryan Stolarski, LB, 6-1, 220, Avon, Ohio (Avon)

Stolarski, a senior captain under coach Mike Elder, earned Defensive Player of the Year honors at the conference, district and county levels. He helped Avon win the 2024 state title and return to the championship this season.

Tommy Thies, DB, 5-11, 195, River Forest, Ill. (Fenwick)

A two-time captain, Thies led Fenwick to a state title appearance and earned all-state and conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. He also earned a 2025 Military Bowl invite.