Miami RedHawks: Bears draft Robinson

Though Robinson wasn’t a starter last season, he was selected third-team, all-MAC by the conference’s coaches with 29 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.

Four of Robinson’s teammates -- Mike Brown, Cedric Boswell, Jack Sorenson and Sterling Weatherford -- agreed to terms with NFL teams as free agents after the draft.

A defensive back, Brown is joining the Minnesota Vikings after recording 65 tackles, including seven for loss, as senior.

Boswell, a defensive back who transferred to Miami from Iowa who had 61 tackles last season, was signed by the Detroit Lions.

Sorenson, a first-team, all-MAC performer who had career highs in catches (76), yards (1,406) and touchdowns (10) last season, has camp tryouts with the Bears, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

Weatherford, a third-team, all-MAC pick last season at defensive back who finished his career with 209 tackles, was signed by the Indianapolis Colts.

