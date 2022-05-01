Miami RedHawks: Bears draft Robinson

Dominque Robinson played all over the field during his career at Miami University.
Robinson will get the chance to continue his career at the highest level.
The 6-foot-4, 253-pound defensive end was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.
A high school quarterback who spent his first three years at Miami as a wide receiver before moving to edge rusher in 2020, Robinson told reporters he has room to grow.
“I consider myself to be really, really raw,” he said. “I’ve been working on some new stuff. I was a one-dimensional player. I only had one move throughout college, so I wanted to add some power. I wanted to add some things that come off of power, and I think I’ve been doing that pretty well on a consistent basis during this off time.”
Though Robinson wasn’t a starter last season, he was selected third-team, all-MAC by the conference’s coaches with 29 tackles and 4 1/2 sacks.
Four of Robinson’s teammates -- Mike Brown, Cedric Boswell, Jack Sorenson and Sterling Weatherford -- agreed to terms with NFL teams as free agents after the draft.
A defensive back, Brown is joining the Minnesota Vikings after recording 65 tackles, including seven for loss, as senior.
Boswell, a defensive back who transferred to Miami from Iowa who had 61 tackles last season, was signed by the Detroit Lions.
Sorenson, a first-team, all-MAC performer who had career highs in catches (76), yards (1,406) and touchdowns (10) last season, has camp tryouts with the Bears, Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.
Weatherford, a third-team, all-MAC pick last season at defensive back who finished his career with 209 tackles, was signed by the Indianapolis Colts.
The Associated Press contributed.