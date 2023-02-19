X
Dark Mode Toggle

Miami rallies past Northern Illinois in OT

Credit: David A. Moodie

Credit: David A. Moodie

Sports
By Associated Press
49 minutes ago

DEKALB, Ill. — Anderson Mirambeaux tied the game with a 3-pointer with five seconds left in regulation, then scored six of his 18 points in overtime to help Miami (OH) edge past Northern Illinois, 66-65 on Saturday night.

Mirambeaux also had nine rebounds for the RedHawks (9-18, 3-11 Mid-American Conference). Morgan Safford scored 16 points while going 7 of 17 (1 for 5 from distance), and added 10 rebounds and five assists.

Mekhi Lairy recorded 12 points and shot 3 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Anthony Crump finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Huskies (11-16, 7-7). Zarigue Nutter added 16 points and four assists for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Miami hosts Bowling Green while Northern Illinois visits Ohio.

In Other News
1
Boys basketball: Fenwick rolls to first-round tourney win
2
Boys basketball: Badin opens tourney with resounding win, gives Kreke...
3
Lakota East expected to name former Bengal Kitna as new head football...
4
Girls basketball: Talawanda tops Milford to stay unbeaten; MND up next
5
Boys basketball: Fast start propels Hamilton past Talawanda in tourney...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top