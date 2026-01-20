Miami men’s basketball: RedHawks ranked for first time since 1999

The Miami University men’s basketball team is off to its best start in program history at 19-0. ELIJAH COOK / CONTRIBUTED

By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
57 minutes ago
OXFORD — The Miami University men’s basketball team — finally — earned its place in the national spotlight.

The RedHawks were ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, released on Monday afternoon, for the first time since Feb. 15, 1999.

Miami’s appearance in the poll comes on the heels of a historic start to the season. The RedHawks are 19-0 overall and 7-0 in Mid-American Conference play, marking the best start to a season in program history.

The RedHawks have built their unblemished record through consistent play on both ends of the floor, pairing an efficient offense with a disciplined defensive approach as they have surged to the top of the MAC standings.

Miami will look to carry that momentum into its next challenge on the road, traveling to Kent State for a Tuesday night showdown on Jan. 20. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as the RedHawks aim to extend their winning streak and continue their climb on the national stage.

