Miami men’s basketball: No. 22 RedHawks win 26th straight, remain unbeaten with 86-77 win over UMass

Miami led by eight points with 14 minutes left before UMass scored seven straight to make it a one-point game and then added a 5-0 run to take a 62-60 lead. It was tied for the final time at 68-68 when Placide banked in a 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer, leaving defender Eian Elmer shrugging in disbelief.

But Elmer answered with a 3 for Miami, then Suder hit a layup after a UMass turnover to give the RedHawks a five-point lead.

UMass never got any closer than three points after that.

Up next

Miami will go for 27-0 when it hosts Bowling Green on Friday night.

UMass hosts Buffalo on Saturday night.