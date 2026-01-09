Miami football: Transfer portal sends Wayne grad Adam Trick to Texas Tech

He leaves Oxford after emerging as Miami’s top disruptive defender.

Trick’s transfer creates a notable vacancy in Miami’s defensive line rotation. He had 58 tackles — including 12.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks — and had three force fumbles and an interception during the 2025 season.

Other departures

Cole Weaver, WR (Syracuse)

The 6-3, 220-pound redshirt sophomore receiver transfers after showing speed and big-play potential. Weaver heads to the ACC after catching 45 passes for 642 yards and a touchdown.

Koy Beasley, DB (Kansas State)

The junior defensive back departs following rotational action in Miami’s secondary. Beasley joins a physical Big 12 defensive system after making 40 tackles and grabbing one interception during time in all 14 games this past season.

Drew Terrill, OT (Houston)

The 6-6, 289-pound redshirt junior offensive tackle transfers after providing depth along the RedHawks’ line. Terrill moves to Big 12 Houston after playing in over 30 games the last three seasons at Miami.

Kam Perry, WR (Colorado)

The standout redshirt junior receiver leaves Oxford seeking a fresh start. He had a breakout 2025 season with Miami — 43 receptions for 976 yards and six touchdowns. Perry proved he can be an elite playmaker at the receiver position.

Hudson Powell, LS (Auburn)

The junior long snapper transfers after serving as a reliable specialist. Powell heads to the SEC, leaving Miami to replace a steady special-teams contributor. He played in every game in 2024 and missed one game during the 2025 season.

Key pickups

Dillon Tatum, S (Northwestern)

Tatum (6-0, 195) is a safety with Power Five experience. He saw action on defense and special teams and brings versatility to the secondary — capable of playing both in space and near the line of scrimmage. He played in the 2024 season opener against Florida Atlantic recording three tackles while playing 21 snaps before sustaining a season-ending injury. Tatum had 17 tackles and one pass breakup for the Wildcats this past season as a redshirt junior.

Shaun Shahu, OT (Saginaw Valley State)

The junior offensive tackle adds size and depth to the RedHawks’ front. Shahu (6-6, 305) started at the Division II level and projects as a developmental lineman with pass-protection upside.

Ben Minich, S (Notre Dame)

According to 247sports.com, the redshirt sophomore safety will return home after three seasons at Notre Dame. A Lakota West graduate, Minich was a top in-state prospect with strong instincts and range and could compete for immediate snaps in Miami’s secondary. He’s recorded 11 career tackles over three seasons. Minich played in all 12 games this past season as a mainstay on special teams kickoff and punt coverage units.

In the know

According to Miami defensive back Mychal Yharbrough’s Instagram, he re-signed with the RedHawks after initially entering the transfer portal.

Miami’s Jameil Hamm (EDGE), Luke Evans (CB) and Josh Lukusa (EDGE) are currently entered into the portal, according to 247sports.com. The transfer portal period ends Jan. 16.