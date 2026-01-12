Miami football: RedHawks add six recruits in transfer portal

DAVID McCOMB — QB (Kansas)

McComb (6-4, 210) transfers to Miami after spending the 2025 season at Kansas, where he did not see game action as a true freshman. A three-star recruit by Rivals and 247Sports, McComb was one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Oklahoma coming out of Edmond Memorial High School. He earned a spot on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 list and finished his prep career as Memorial’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns, passing yards and pass attempts. As a junior in 2023, he threw for 3,009 yards and 29 touchdowns while adding 520 rushing yards. McComb also competed in track and field, throwing the discus. He chose Kansas over more than 10 offers, including Virginia Tech, Memphis and Tulane.

RODNEY NELSON — RB (Monmouth)

One of the most productive running backs in the FCS, Nelson (5-8, 195) arrives at Miami after back-to-back standout seasons at Monmouth. In 2025, he earned Phil Steele Preseason All-CAA Second Team honors and was named Stats Perform FCS National Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 244 yards and two touchdowns against Bryant. He finished the season with 1,802 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. As a redshirt freshman in 2024, Nelson was an FCS Football Central Freshman All-American, leading Monmouth with 809 rushing yards and six touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. A versatile back, he also caught 17 passes that season. Nelson played his high school football at Franklin (Md.), helping the program reach multiple MPSSAA 3A regional title games.

BLAYNE MYRICK — LB (South Alabama)

Myrick (6-3, 215) brings extensive FBS experience after three seasons at South Alabama. In 2025, he recorded 84 tackles with six tackles for loss in 11 games. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2024 after starting all 13 games and posting 101 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks. That season included a career-high 13 tackles at Arkansas State and a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown against Texas State. Myrick also forced a fumble at Ohio and earned All-Sun Belt honors from Phil Steele. A multi-sport athlete at Fairhope High School in Alabama, he lettered in football, basketball, baseball and track.

BRIAN BEIDATSCH JR. — OT (Duquesne)

Beidatsch (6-4, 275), a senior, transfers to Miami following a decorated career at Duquesne, where he played in all 12 games as a senior in 2025. As a junior in 2024, he was named Phil Steele FCS NEC Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-NEC honors. A versatile lineman, Beidatsch made starts at multiple positions and helped anchor an offensive line that ranked second in the FCS in sacks allowed per game while also leading the NEC in tackles for loss allowed. He began his college career seeing action at Florida State as a freshman and was an all-area and all-conference selection at Marquette University High School in Milwaukee.

MARCUS MOORE JR. — DL (Purdue)

Moore (6-1, 310), a redshirt sophomore, joins the RedHawks after stops at Purdue and Akron. He saw action in three games at Purdue in 2025, recording two tackles at Northwestern. In 2024, while at Akron, Moore played in 12 games with eight starts, totaling 31 tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery. He also posted a season-high five tackles against Eastern Michigan. Moore redshirted in 2023 and prepped at Massillon Washington High School, where he was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ranked among the top 90 players in Ohio.

MALEEK HUGGINS — WR (Bethune-Cookman)

The redshirt junior (5-11, 180) arrives at Miami after a breakout 2025 season at Bethune-Cookman, where he caught 64 passes for 864 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, he led the Wildcats in receiving with 37 catches for 543 yards while also emerging as a dangerous return specialist, scoring a touchdown on a 77-yard punt return against Florida A&M. He finished that season with three receiving touchdowns and led the team in punt-return yardage. Before Bethune-Cookman, Huggins spent three seasons at Gardner-Webb. A two-sport standout at Southeast High School in Bradenton, Florida, he ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the Rivals Orlando Combine and drew FBS interest from UCF, Florida Atlantic and Miami (Fla.).

In the know

Additional portal commits for Miami include Dillan Tatum (CB), Ben Minich (S) and Shaun Shahu (OT).

RedHawks who have transferred out include defensive end Adam Trick (Texas Tech), safety Koy Beasley (Kansas State), long snapper Hudson Powell (Auburn), offensive tackle Drew Terrill (Houston), receiver Kam Perry (Colorado) and receiver Cole Weaver (Syracuse).

According to Miami defensive back Mychal Yharbrough’s Instagram, he re-signed with the RedHawks after initially entering the transfer portal.

Miami’s Jameil Hamm (EDGE), Luke Evans (CB) and Josh Lukusa (EDGE) are currently entered into the portal, according to 247sports.com. The transfer portal period ends Jan. 16.