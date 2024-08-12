Miami football focusing on the details in preseason camp

“We do a lot of different situational stuff,” RedHawks coach Chuck Martin said. “That’s just part of every day. Our focus is being locked in with our defense, our offense and our special teams.

“Our older guys get it. They can do it. Younger guys are still trying to win spots. They think that they need to make plays to win spots. Sometimes they give up plays and lose their spot.”

Martin, who is entering his 11th season at Miami, said his RedHawks are being fed plenty of game-like situations from all three phases on the field.

“We’re throwing a lot more at them than they’ll get during a game week because we know defensively, they’re going to see all these things throughout the season,” Martin elaborated. “Offensively, we’re throwing all that stuff at them. They’re drinking through a firehose a little bit. But that’s good. They’re realizing, ‘Hey, I’m going to have to defend this. I’ll have to line up against this.’

“We don’t really ease into things. We just kind of go full-board and throw these guys into deep water with some sharks. Some people are going to find a way to survive out there. Some people aren’t. So, that’s kind of how we roll.”

That mentality has allowed Miami’s veteran players to showcase their leadership abilities, which is refreshing. according to Martin.

“I like leadership by professionalism and leadership by how they show up to practice and compete every day,” the coach said. “There’s some guys that have spots who are three-year starters. They know they’re starting. You can say it’s an open competition. They know it ain’t open competition. They know if they suck in camp, they’re going to start. But that’s not the way they prepare to have a great year.

“I’ve just really been excited about how our most experienced guys are showing the other guys how to show up to work and be professional. You show up to work prepared. You show up to work with a mindset to get better. You show up to work with a mindset to compete. It doesn’t matter if this is your sixth fall camp because of COVID. You either show up to work to get better or you show up to work to get by. And if you show up to work to only get by, then you won’t get by.”

Martin said he doesn’t do preseason predictions, but from what he’s seen in camp, the defending Mid-American Conference champion RedHawks are ahead of schedule.

“We’ve got a chance to be a really, really good team,” Martin said. “We always talk about if you’re a team that’s not fundamentally ready to play, then you’re probably not ready to have a good year.

“The goal is to be a team that doesn’t matter on offense and defense, if the ball is out there on fourth and 3, and we’re punt safe or if we’re kicking a field goal, or if we’re first and 10 or a first and goal on the 1, our guys are going to get after you every play and try to execute to the best of their ability. They’re going to freaking get after you.”

GABBERT ON DAVEY O’BRIEN WATCH LIST

Brett Gabbert was one of 36 quarterbacks named to the 2024 Davey O’Brien Preseason Watch List. The sixth-year senior was the lone signal called from the Mid-American Conference.

Gabbert, a sixth-year player, is bouncing back from the season-ending leg injury he sustained against Toledo at Yager Stadium midway through the 2023 campaign.

“Brett’s fully cleared (to play),” Martin said. “He’s not taking all the reps right now, but he’s doing great.”

Gabbert has started 39 games in his career for the RedHawks, throwing for 8,375 yards and 59 touchdowns. He has twice earned All-MAC honors (2021 and 2023) and was named the 2019 MAC Freshman of the Year.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 48 th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.