Miami football: 5 things to know about the season opener at Wisconsin

Here are five things to know heading into Miami’s Week 1 matchup in Madison:

1. The stage

It won’t be a quiet one at Camp Randall Stadium — a venue RedHawks coach Chuck Martin called “fun, hostile, raucous, loud.”

The Badgers are 17 1/2-point favorites at home, but Martin said he embraces games like this because they quickly reveal a lot about his team.

“You play these types of openers and you find out a lot about your team,” Martin said. “For kids, every time they want to go up against the best.”

2. Thrown into the fire

The RedHawks’ roster looks nothing like last year’s. With 39 freshmen and transfers, many players will experience their first college game in Madison.

Martin said preparation has felt more like coaching a high school program because of the constant teaching and repetition.

“We’re still at the point in time we make mistakes in practice and you’re coaching kids and they don’t know — it’s new information for them,” Martin said. “There’s no way to prepare for that bright lights moment until they live it.”

3. Fickell and the Badgers

Wisconsin’s second year under Luke Fickell brings a familiar blueprint — physical defense, disciplined play and a commitment to running the football.

Martin, who has long respected Fickell’s teams from his Ohio State and Cincinnati days, expects no surprises.

“They’re going to play fast and physical and aggressive on defense, and they’re going to be lights out on special teams,” Martin said. “And they’re going to be physical on offense and run the ball.”

4. New quarterback, new timing

Miami believes it has the talent for balance on offense, but timing remains a work in progress.

With a new quarterback in Dequan Finn and an overhauled group of wide receivers and tight ends, chemistry is still developing. But Martin praised Finn’s approach.

“He comes with his notebook every day, and he writes everything down,” Martin said. “He has tons of questions. He wants to get better every day.”

The running back room, led by veteran Kenny Tracy, could help steady an inexperienced offensive line.

5. Defense still the foundation

While Miami’s offense is searching for early-season rhythm, the defense continues to be the backbone.

Martin pointed to experienced leaders such as defensive linemen Nasir Washington and Adam Trick, linebackers Corban Hondru and Oscar McWood, and safeties Si Walters and Eli Blakey as the glue holding together a group that also features plenty of newcomers.

“We feel great,” Martin said. “You got strength up the middle — guys who know how to play the game and know our defense and can guide and share their experience.”