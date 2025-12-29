Miami falls to Fresno State in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. — Dylan Lynch kicked four field goals and Fresno State’s defense smothered Miami’s offense as the Bulldogs beat the RedHawks 18-3 on Saturday in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Miami (7-7) struck first on its opening possession, taking a 3-0 lead on Dom Dzioban’s 33-yard field goal after a 32-yard run by Keith Reynolds jump-started the drive. It was the only scoring the RedHawks managed the rest of the afternoon.
Fresno State (9-4) answered with a methodical 15-play, 82-yard march that ended with Lynch’s 28-yard field goal to tie it 3-3 midway through the second quarter. A blocked punt then put the Bulldogs on Miami’s 10-yard line, setting up Lynch’s 23-yard kick for a 6-3 lead with five minutes left in the half. Lynch added a 25-yard field goal on the final play before intermission to make it 9-3.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Fresno State finally broke through for the game’s lone touchdown early in the fourth. The Bulldogs capped a 13-play, 70-yard drive with E.J. Warner’s 2-yard touchdown pass to Richie Anderson III with 11:12 remaining. The ensuing two-point try failed, keeping it 15-3.
Miami’s best chance to respond came on the next possession when it drove to the Fresno State 38, but the RedHawks turned the ball over on downs with 8:32 to play.
Lynch finished the scoring with a 37-yard field goal with 2:56 left.
Warner completed 15 of 22 passes for 219 yards and a touchdown for Fresno State. Miami quarterback Thomas Gotkowski was held to 72 yards passing on 6-of-22 throwing with an interception as the RedHawks were limited to 192 total yards and went 0 for 2 on fourth down.
Malcolm McCain made a career-high 13 tackles for Miami, matching Eli Blakey for the game high. Nasir Washington recorded a sack as the RedHawks finished the season with 41.
Dzioban’s first-quarter kick also added to a closing chapter in his Miami career. He finished 46 of 53 on field goals, a program record for career accuracy, and went 20 of 23 this season to match the school’s second-best single-season accuracy mark.
Miami, which fell to 9-8 all-time in bowl games, closed its 2025 season after playing its 42nd game over the past three years. The RedHawks defeated Colorado State in last year’s Arizona Bowl.
