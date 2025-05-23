Breaking: Dayton band founding member one of 6 killed in San Diego crash

Miami Dolphins sign former Miami QB Gabbert

Brett Gabbert throws a pass during Miami University's game against Northern Illinois last season at Yager Stadium. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED

Brett Gabbert throws a pass during Miami University's game against Northern Illinois last season at Yager Stadium. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
54 minutes ago
X

Brett Gabbert is going from Miami University to the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins signed the undrafted quarterback on Wednesday after he participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis last week.

Gabbert, 24, played six years with the Miami RedHawks, making 53 starts, tossing 80 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions, while rushing for eight rushing scores. He joined Zac Dysert and Ben Roethlisberger as one of only three quarterbacks to eclipse 10,000 passing yards with Miami.

Brett Gabbert prepares to take a snap during Miami University's game against Northern Illinois last season at Yager Stadium. KYLE HENDRIX / CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

Last season, Gabbert passed for 2,921 yards and 21 touchdowns in 14 games. He led the RedHawks to the Mid-American Conference title game, which they lost to the Ohio Bobcats. The RedHawks beat Colorado State 43-17 in the Arizona Bowl.

The RedHawks announced in December 2023 that Gabbert would return for a sixth season after suffering a season-ending leg injury against Toledo.

Gabbert is the younger brother of 2011 first-round draft pick Blaine Gabbert, who spent 12 seasons in the NFL and earned two Super Bowl rings as a backup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

In Other News
1
Bengals: Taylor still searching for ways to get off to a ‘fast start’
2
High school softball: Mason cruises past Springboro for D-I district...
3
High school softball: Turner’s no-hitter sends Fairmont to district...
4
Bellbrook announces new class of Gridiron Greats
5
Reds: Benson’s patience pays off with NL Player of the Week award

About the Author

Chris Vogt