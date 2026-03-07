Miami beats Ohio in overtime to complete perfect 31-0 regular season

Miami (31-0, 18-0 MAC) became the first team to complete a perfect regular season in Division I men’s basketball since Gonzaga entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament at 26-0.

Eian Elmer had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the RedHawks, which won the Mid-American Conference regular season championship and will enter the MAC tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Miami is one of six teams in the last 50 years — Indiana 1976, UNLV 1991, Wichita State 2014, Kentucky 2015 and Gonzaga 2021 — to win 30 games in a season.