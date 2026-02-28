Breaking: Miami basketball: Trey Perry’s last-second bucket lifts unbeaten RedHawks to comeback win over Western Michigan

Miami moves to 29-0 during historic season
Miami (Ohio) guard Trey Perry (1) dishes off the ball against Western Michigan forward Max Burton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Miami (Ohio) guard Trey Perry (1) dishes off the ball against Western Michigan forward Max Burton during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Sports
By Chris Vogt – Contributing Writer
33 minutes ago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Trey Perry, a Lakota East product, drove to the rim and scored with a second left, and No. 21 Miami stayed unbeaten Friday night with a 69-67 Mid-American Conference win over Western Michigan at University Arena.

Perry’s go-ahead layup came moments after Western Michigan’s Justice Williams tied it at 67 on a short jumper with 12 seconds remaining. Miami called timeout, then Perry — who finished with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting — got into the paint for the winner to push the RedHawks to 29-0 overall and 16-0 in league play.

Peter Suder scored 18 points to lead Miami, and Almar Atlason added 16 off the bench. Eian Elmer had 10 points and Antwone Woolfolk finished with nine as the RedHawks shot 59.3% in the second half (16 of 27) after trailing 30-26 at the break.

Jayden Brewer led Western Michigan (10-19, 4-12) with 19 points and 11 rebounds. EJ Ryans and Williams scored 14 apiece for the Broncos, who led by as many as eight in the second half and still held a 57-49 advantage after Williams converted a three-point play with 8:40 to go.

Miami (Ohio) forward Eian Elmer (0) pulls down a rebound against Western Michigan guards Jayden Brewer (12) and Carson Vis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Miami chipped away behind Atlason’s perimeter shooting and a series of paint scores, then grabbed the lead late. Elmer’s free throw with 37 seconds left put the RedHawks up 67-65 before Williams answered to tie it, setting up Perry’s last drive.

With the win, Miami became just the fourth Division I team this century to reach March without a loss, joining Wichita State (2013-14), Kentucky (2014-15) and Gonzaga (2020-21).

This story will be updated with quotes from Miami coach Travis Steele.
Miami (Ohio) coach Travis Steele, center, reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Michigan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, in Kalamazoo, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Chris Vogt