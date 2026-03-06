Miami basketball: RedHawks travel to Athens with perfect season on the line

The RedHawks will travel to archrival Ohio at 9 p.m. Friday night with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

Miami (30-0, 17-0 MAC) is the last undefeated team in the country. With a victory, they would become the first team to complete a perfect regular season in Division I men’s basketball since Gonzaga entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament at 26-0.

Peter Suder had 19 points as the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 on Tuesday night at Millett Hall to extend their program-record home winning streak to 31 games. They also broke the school’s single-season wins record for the second straight year.

Miami is one of six teams in the last 50 years — Indiana 1976, UNLV 1991, Wichita State 2014, Kentucky 2015 and Gonzaga 2021 — to win 30 games in a season.

Ohio enters the 15-15 and 9-8 in the MAC. They lost 94-82 at UMass (6-15, 7-11 MAC) on Tuesday night.

The RedHawks haven’t beaten the Bobcats in Athens since 2011.

Ohio has three players averaging in double-figures — senior guard Jackson Paveletzke (16.8 points per game), former Toledo forward Javan Simmons (14.4 ppg) and senior forward Aidan Hadaway (13.9 ppg, 7.5 rebounds per game).

NEXT GAME

Who: Miami at Ohio

When: 9 p.m., Friday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM