Miami basketball: RedHawks travel to Athens with perfect season on the line

Miami hasn’t won in Athens since 2011
Miami University's Peter Suder raises the net towards the crowd in celebration after the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 in Mid-American Conference action on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 at Millett Hall. Miami clinched its first MAC regular season crown since the 2004-05 season. JEREMY MILLER / CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Sports
By Staff report
16 minutes ago
OXFORD — The Miami RedHawks have already clinched their first Mid-American Conference regular season championship since the 2004-2005 season.

Now they’re chasing perfection.

The RedHawks will travel to archrival Ohio at 9 p.m. Friday night with a chance to complete a perfect regular season.

Miami (30-0, 17-0 MAC) is the last undefeated team in the country. With a victory, they would become the first team to complete a perfect regular season in Division I men’s basketball since Gonzaga entered the 2021 NCAA Tournament at 26-0.

Peter Suder had 19 points as the RedHawks beat Toledo 74-72 on Tuesday night at Millett Hall to extend their program-record home winning streak to 31 games. They also broke the school’s single-season wins record for the second straight year.

Miami is one of six teams in the last 50 years — Indiana 1976, UNLV 1991, Wichita State 2014, Kentucky 2015 and Gonzaga 2021 — to win 30 games in a season.

Ohio enters the 15-15 and 9-8 in the MAC. They lost 94-82 at UMass (6-15, 7-11 MAC) on Tuesday night.

The RedHawks haven’t beaten the Bobcats in Athens since 2011.

Ohio has three players averaging in double-figures — senior guard Jackson Paveletzke (16.8 points per game), former Toledo forward Javan Simmons (14.4 ppg) and senior forward Aidan Hadaway (13.9 ppg, 7.5 rebounds per game).

NEXT GAME

Who: Miami at Ohio

When: 9 p.m., Friday

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 980-AM, 1450-AM, 101.5-FM

