Miami basketball: RedHawks add two MAC road games to schedule

The RedHawks will travel to Central Michigan on Tuesday (5 p.m.) and Western Michigan on Feb. 25 (noon). Those games were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

Miami (8-9) will play of its final six MAC games on the road to end the regular season. Before its two-game swing in Michigan, Miami will travel to Northern Illinois on Saturday. The RedHawks will host Kent State on Feb. 27 then wrap up the regular season at Bowling (March 2) and Akron (March 5).