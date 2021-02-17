Miami basketball: RedHawks add two MAC road games to schedule

The Miami University men’s basketball team had two previously postponed games added to its schedule for next week, the Mid-American Conference announced Wednesday.
The RedHawks will travel to Central Michigan on Tuesday (5 p.m.) and Western Michigan on Feb. 25 (noon). Those games were previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Miami (8-9) will play of its final six MAC games on the road to end the regular season. Before its two-game swing in Michigan, Miami will travel to Northern Illinois on Saturday. The RedHawks will host Kent State on Feb. 27 then wrap up the regular season at Bowling (March 2) and Akron (March 5).
Jackson triple-double leads Toledo past Miami
Marreon Jackson had a triple-double with 18 points, a career-high 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lift Toledo to an 87-75 win over MiamionTuesday night.
Spencer Littleson had 25 points for Toledo (17-6, 12-3 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Rollins added 12 points. JT Shumate had 11 points.
The Rockets have won 15 straight against Miami.
Dalonte Brown scored a season-high 21 points and had 11 rebounds for the RedHawks (8-9, 5-7), who have lost four in a row. Dae Dae Grant added 17 points. Javin Etzler had 12 rebounds.