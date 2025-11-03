Miami at Ohio: 8 things to know about the Battle of the Bricks

The winner will gain a key edge in the race for Detroit and a spot in the conference championship game.

Last year’s lopsided 38-3 loss to Ohio in the MAC title game still lingers, and with a veteran quarterback in Dequan Finn, a resilient defense and consistent special teams, the RedHawks will set their sights on their primetime test.

Here are eight things to know heading into Tuesday night’s showdown between Miami and Ohio:

1. The Battle of the Bricks

Miami and Ohio meet again in one of the Mid-American Conference’s oldest and most heated rivalries.

The Battle of the Bricks stretches back more than a century, with the schools separated by just 180 miles and decades of bragging rights.

Miami beat Ohio at home during the regular season, but the Bobcats rolled in the MAC title game.

Miami coach Chuck Martin hasn’t forgotten about the latter.

“They beat the dog out of us,” he said. “We got outcoached, outplayed, out-everything. If you have any pride, you want to respond.”

2. MACtion begins under the lights

Tuesday marks Miami’s debut in the annual weekday MACtion slate, kicking off a grueling November stretch of midweek games.

Historically, weekday road trips have been unkind to visiting teams — Martin noted that MAC road teams are “something like 6-20” this season — and he acknowledged the challenges of hitting the road on a Tuesday.

“It’s hard to travel midweek,” Martin said. “It’s a night game, it’s late — you’d always rather be home.”

3. Finn’s steady hand at quarterback

Martin praised Finn’s recent competitiveness and calm demeanor, particularly late in games.

“He’s so competitive,” Martin said. “He just wants to play and win. He never complains about touches or stats. When the chips are down, he makes huge plays.”

Finn engineered back-to-back scoring drives in the fourth quarter of last week’s 26-17 win over Western Michigan. The RedHawks scored 17 unanswered points to beat the Broncos.

4. Dzioban: The long-range weapon

Senior kicker Dom Dzioban delivered the defining play of Miami’s win last week — a 51-yard field goal that sealed it.

Martin said the decision to kick wasn’t easy, and “it was right on the edge of his range.”

But Dzioban’s confidence sold him.

“He looked at me like I had two heads,” Martin recalled. “He said, ‘Let’s go win the game, coach.’”

Dzioban drilled it and celebrated before the ball even cleared the uprights.

5. A balanced backfield emerging

With injuries sidelining Kenny Tracy and others, running back Jordan Brunson has seized his opportunity. He had 13 carries for 90 yards against Western Michigan.

“A lot of people would’ve left,” Martin said. “He hung in there, waited for his shot, and now he’s making the most of it.”

Miami’s rushing depth — including Josh Ringer and D’shawntae Jones — has helped stabilize a banged up offense.

6. Facing Bangura and Navarro

Ohio’s offense is powered by a two-headed rushing threat — running back Sieh Bangura and quarterback Parker Navarro, who adds mobility and big-play potential.

Navarro has thrown for 1,786 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air, adding 504 yards and four scores on the ground.

“They’ve got a great running attack,” Martin said. “Navarro can go for 50 at any time, designed or not. They’re fully loaded on offense.”

Miami’s defense, one of the MAC’s best, will be tested by the Bobcats’ physical offensive line and ability to stretch plays.

7. Respect Between Rivals

Despite the animosity, Martin sees Miami and Ohio as mirror images.

“They play like us — tough, disciplined, together,” the coach said. “You can tell their kids play for each other. Watching them is like looking in the mirror.”

He added that both programs share deep regional ties, from alumni to coaching connections.

“There are so many families where someone went to OU and someone went to Miami,” he said. “Sometimes they’re even married.”

8. MAC Championship Implications

This matchup could very well decide who represents in Detroit. Both teams sit atop the MAC.

“It’s a monster game,” Martin said. “We’re halfway through the MAC season, and we’re all alone at the top. That can change fast. We could be tied for fifth after this week if we don’t take care of business.”