Miami at Northern Illinois: 6 Things to Know

Miami coach Chuck Martin said his team is improving weekly, but consistency remains a work in progress.

Here are six things to know ahead of Saturday’s matchup:

1. Defense in control

Miami’s defense was the difference in its last outing. Martin said the unit “controlled the game start to finish,” limiting Lindenwood through the air and on the ground.

Even with injuries, new starters stepped up to keep the RedHawks on schedule. Martin called it the “cleanest game” yet, with defenders executing assignments, playing aggressively, and avoiding the lapses that plagued earlier weeks against UNLV and Wisconsin.

That discipline will be tested against a Huskies offense that prides itself on physical line play and running the ball.

2. Special teams set the tone

Momentum quickly swung Miami’s way with a blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Lindenwood last Saturday.

Martin called the play “huge,” saying it energized both the sideline and the scoreboard.

“We did a lot of good things on special teams,” Martin said, pointing to the unit’s growing consistency.

3. Offense remains work in progress

While the RedHawks ran the ball and threw efficiently a week ago, Martin said the offense was “the least consistent” of the three phases.

Still, the unit is trending upward. Backup senior quarterback Henry Hesson has meshed with a young offensive line, which Martin said has improved significantly since the opener at Wisconsin.

“We have good enough ability,” Martin said. “If we execute, we can be pretty good.”

Hesson has stepped in for transfer quarterback Dequan Finn, who has been sidelined since getting knocked out of Miami’s home loss to UNLV two weeks ago.

4. Senior linebacker leads by example

Martin singled out linebacker Corban Hondru as a cornerstone of Miami’s defense and program culture. Hondru, known for his instincts, has shown a knack for interceptions at his position.

He’s collected seven picks in his career, including two in one game earlier this season.

Beyond production, Martin said Hondru embodies Miami’s values with his leadership, work ethic and character.

“If you want to know what Miami football looks like,” Martin said, “follow Corban Hondru around for a day.”

5. Northern Illinois mirrors Miami’s style

Martin praised Northern Illinois as “one of the elite teams in the MAC year in and year out,” pointing to its toughness, offensive line tradition and athletic defense.

The Huskies, coached by former NIU running back Thomas Hammock, lean on the run game and special teams — principles Miami also emphasizes. Martin said the Huskies’ close losses to San Diego State and Maryland prove they are competitive despite their record.

Saturday’s matchup also carries added weight as the Mallory Cup, honoring former coach Bill Mallory who led both programs to national prominence.

Mallory is the only football coach to win a championship with two different MAC schools. He won MAC Coach of the Year in 1973 with Miami and in 1983 with NIU.

6. Conference challenge comes quickly

After four nonconference games against a rugged slate, Miami has shown progress but remains a work in progress.

Martin said he would prefer “a few more weeks before conference starts to keep getting better,” but the schedule leaves no margin.

The RedHawks open on the road against a tested NIU squad, which makes execution critical in all three phases.

“You play a great team at their place on the road with a lot at stake,” Martin said. “We’ve got to continue to clean up our mistakes and keep getting better.”