Miami at Akron: 7 things to know

Here are seven things to know ahead of Miami’s matchup at Akron:

1. A team win built on adversity

Miami’s 27–14 victory at Northern Illinois wasn’t about one star — it was about survival.

“You’re down to your third tailback, your second center, your second right guard, and you’re down 14-0 on the road,” Martin said. “And really, nothing’s going good on either side of the ball.”

But Miami steadied itself, with Martin calling it “a great team win” and one that showed the RedHawks are beginning to “grow up as a team.” The performance may be a blueprint for the road challenges that await in Akron.

2. Defense rediscovered its edge

Northern Illinois gashed Miami on its first two possessions — a 77-yard touchdown run and a 65-yard scoring drive — before the defense settled in.

From that point forward, the RedHawks dominated statistically, outgaining the Huskies 330-84 the rest of the way.

“Our D-line started playing north and south,” Martin said. “Our backers were playing north-south. We started fitting the run. They couldn’t run it.”

That turnaround gives Miami confidence heading into another test against an Akron offense that blends power runs with play-action.

3. Next-man-up mentality

Injuries forced Miami to shuffle its entire rushing rotation, but the RedHawks still found production.

Miami ran the ball 50 times for 197 yards — including clutch scrambles by quarterback Dequan Finn. Jordan Brunson stepped up with 20 carries as the unexpected feature back. Freshman D’shawntae Jones added a touchdown a run.

“It wasn’t pretty,” Martin said, “but it was hard, physical, tough football.”

4. One big strike sparked belief

After a disjointed start, Miami’s offense finally came alive when Finn hit receiver Kam Perry on a deep pass to set up a touchdown. The play transformed the team’s mood against NIU last week.

“That was the play,” Martin said. “Kam got behind them, we hit him, we get down there. Then it was 14-7. It felt totally different even though we were still down.”

That moment, Martin added, showed the team’s growth. Instead of folding, Miami responded, and the confidence carried through the remaining three quarters.

5. Special teams continue to be a game-changer

Few programs nationally have been as consistently dangerous in the kicking game as Miami this season.

The RedHawks have scored on special teams in three straight weeks.

“We always say fourth down is a golden opportunity,” Martin explained. “Kids don’t come to Miami to play special teams, but our coordinators make sure everybody wants to be out there.”

Miami’s special teams have flipped field position and momentum repeatedly this season — something that could loom large on the road again.

6. A maturing mindset under pressure

Early in the season, Martin admitted that his team panicked when adversity hit. That wasn’t the case in DeKalb last week.

“Saturday when it was 14-0, our sideline was calm,” he said. “The coaches weren’t yelling. The players were saying, ‘Let’s keep playing. Let’s go get a score.’”

Martin said the RedHawks are learning to balance fun and focus.

“When we’re focused, we’re pretty good. When we’re not, we’re bad,” Martin said.

That maturity could determine whether Miami handles another potentially volatile start on the road.

7. Akron is no pushover

Martin spoke at length about the Zips (2-4), calling them “really well-coached” and “hard to run the ball on.”

He praised head coach Joe Moorhead’s offensive creativity and Akron’s disruptive defensive front.

Akron posted a 28-22 win over Central Michigan on Homecoming. Ben Finley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, while Jordan Gant paced the Zips’ rushing attack with a career-high 176 yards. Gant also tacked on 28 receiving yards and a touchdown.

“They’ve been getting better and better,” Martin said. “They look like a really solid MAC football team that’s going to be hard to beat every week.”

Martin also reminded that road wins in the MAC are always hard-earned.

“All the other home teams won last week,” Martin said. “It’s always been that way. The parity makes it that way.”

The bottom line is that Miami has rediscovered its toughness — a trait forged through injuries, adjustments and adversity.

Against an improving Akron team that mirrors similar grit, the RedHawks’ formula of defensive fits, physical rushing and special-teams precision will be tested again.

Martin’s message is simple — handle the road, win fourth down and keep growing.