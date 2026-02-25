Men’s basketball: No. 21 Miami moves to 28-0 with road win over EMU

Antwone Woolfolk contributed 14 points, including several key baskets late, and Almar Atlason scored 12 points off the bench for the RedHawks, who committed a season-low four turnovers. Gregory Lawson poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Eastern Michigan (10-19, 4-12 MAC).

Miami held the Eagles scoreless for the first 6:30 and built an early 12-0 cushion before Eastern Michigan got on the board with 13:26 remaining in the first half. After the Eagles trimmed the deficit to 14-9, Miami responded with a 9-0 run sparked by back-to-back baskets through contact from Byers.

Trey Perry later found Eian Elmer in the left corner for a 3-pointer to make it 26-12, and Byers added another triple from the wing. Woolfolk scored twice in the paint, including a three-point play, to stretch the lead to 34-22. Atlason capped the first half with nine straight points as the RedHawks took a commanding 43-22 advantage into the break.

Miami pushed the margin to 50-24 early in the second half on jumpers from Luke Skaljac and Byers and a cutting layup from Suder off an offensive rebound. But Eastern Michigan answered with a 10-0 run and later cut the deficit to 56-50 with 8:17 to play.

The RedHawks steadied themselves behind Woolfolk, who converted a push shot and free throw after a bounce pass from Skaljac. Suder scored twice inside and added a coast-to-coast layup following a steal, and Byers buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 67-57 with 2:35 remaining.

Woolfolk punctuated the closing minutes with a dunk and two free throws as Miami secured its 13th straight road victory and improved to 15-0 in conference play for the first time in program history.

Miami shot efficiently while holding Eastern Michigan to 34.4% from the field, the lowest percentage by a MAC opponent against the RedHawks since March 2, 2024 — also at Eastern Michigan.

The RedHawks continue their road trip Friday at Western Michigan at 9 p.m. on CBSSports Network.

